How To Be More Efficient At Work

At work, it’s important to be as efficient as you can. There are only a certain amount of hours in the day and the better you utilise these, the less stressed you should feel and more productive you’ll be. If you end up wasting time, you just have to make it back at the end of the day or at a weekend, because if tasks need to be done, they’re not going away. Whether you are the owner of a business or work for someone, there are always things you can do to improve your efficiency in the workplace. In this article, we take a look at some top tips for you to get more done in the time you have.

Make a List of the Tasks You Need to Complete at the Start of Every Day

The first thing you should do when you sit down at your desk is make a list of everything you need to complete by the end of the day. This can seem overwhelming at first, but having everything physically down in front of you can really help you visualise what needs to be prioritised and ensure you stick to your jobs. If you just have a mental list of things floating in your mind, not only is it easy to forget things, but you could also get distracted and not finish things that need completing by a certain deadline. It can help to put your tasks that need doing in order of their priority. You might want to go through your smallest tasks first just to tick them off, but it’s better to just go through them methodically and actually get the hardest ones out the way first if you can.

Utilise the Technology that’s Available to You

One of the best things about work nowadays is the sheer amount of high quality technology that’s right at your fingertips to help you out. If you run a NDIS company for example, there are companies such as insight which offer everything you need to keep your clients happy. This software can take care of everything from billing NDIS related funders to simplifying NDIS case management with automatic claims. There are similar software programs for most industries, essentially streamlining the processes and making it easier than ever to get your tasks done in an efficient manner.

Don’t be Afraid of AI

Arguably the hottest topic floating around the business world (and personal world too) at the moment is AI . It feels like the adoption of artificial intelligence is everywhere, helping us with the way we shop, to find places to go and things to do. At work there are many ways you can utilise AI to help you make your day more efficient, from having it order your tasks and find out key bits of information, to installing a chat bot to field any simple questions from your customers so you have time to spend doing other more important things.

Have a Motivating Work Space

Never underestimate the power of a good work space for helping you be as efficient as possible with your work day. There are so many things you can do to make a better workspace, including just getting it tidied up at the end of every work day. Washing up any dirty tea or coffee cups and getting rid of plates can help make for a clear desk to work on the next day and a clear mind too! You should ensure your papers are away and that you have more than enough room to sit comfortably. Invest in a good quality chair and any supports you might need for your wrists and feet to stop you from getting RSI from being at your desk all day.

Work with Your Team

Teamwork is vital for success and while you might not want to deviate from your task as this could be seen as a sign of weakness, it’s actually better to play to the strengths of those around you. Asking for help is sometimes necessary to lighten your load and give you the time to work on important tasks. You can also then repay the favour in the future and work more cohesively within your office to a shared goal. The better your team works together, the better you can achieve your shared goals and the more success you’ll have in the future.

Take Regular Breaks and Remember to Eat and Drink Enough

When you’re really focused on a task at work, it can be easy to forget to eat and drink and just generally take care of yourself. While it might feel more productive to eat at your desk and just work straight through, this can in fact lead to the opposite effect. You’ll likely find you have an afternoon slump and stop being able to concentrate or work to your full potential. Instead, give yourself regular breaks where you stretch your legs, get some fresh air and have something to eat to fuel yourself for the rest of the day.

Have a Clear Motivation

It can sometimes be hard to get yourself to work as well as you can when you don’t really have anything you’re working for. Instead of just working aimlessly, think about why you’re working there. Are you aiming for a promotion? Is it your own company? Do you want to work up the ranks? Are you learning new skills? Remembering why you’re in this position can help give you the push you need to excel.

These are just a few things you can do that can enable you to be more efficient at work. Whether you’re looking to give yourself a boost of motivation to earn a promotion or you just know you’re not putting as much into your career as you could, these tips are sure to help you with achieving your goals. What are some top tips you have for being more efficient at work? Let us know in the comments below, we’d love to hear from you.