An Honest Review Of TalentMotives 2026

If you are tired of coaching that isn’t working, you need to start looking for something different. There are plenty of companies out there that offer basic level coaching that doesn’t work, and leaves companies struggling in the same way that they were previously, and this is a problem.

As such, companies need to start looking for alternatives. They need to start looking for platforms that are able to actually offer what they need, and take them beyond the basics. Finding these companies though can be tricky, which is why we’ve been taking a look for you. One name that constantly pops up is TalentMotives, and that’s who we’re going to be focusing on in this review. We’re going to take a look at who they are, what they do, and what the pros and cons are to give you a balanced account of whether they are worth your time.

Want to find out more? Let’s get into it.

Who Are TalentMotives?

TalentMotives is an AI-driven coaching platform for executives and leaders, as well as employees, helping them to become the best versions of themselves, and develop their skills beyond what they currently have.

There is nobody like TalentMotives, as they don’t just offer basic coaching, they offer something more extensive, something that companies spend ages looking for – a fully personalized coaching service complete with insights and motivation analytics.

What Are They Actually Offering?

They have a range of products that are designed to help in all aspects of your business. For example, they have leadership coaching (ExecMQi) that provides AI generated insights about a range of areas including communication style, leadership blind spots, and how to manage teams more effectively than has been happening previously.

They also have their own AI assistant, LiDi. This translates the psychological data that has been input into reliable advice for managers, and for HR teams also. LiDi AI translates that data into something no other platform offers, personalized, real-time coaching that adapts to each leader, each manager, and each team member as an individual. Not a role. Not a job title. A human being with a unique motivational fingerprint.

What Did We Like?

Ability To Scale Management Support

We love the fact that this company makes what is often inaccessible to small and medium businesses, accessible. For example, these companies often can’t afford executive coaches, analytics teams and other things like this, but TalentMotives makes this possible. They are making this more accessible through the software that they provide, and as such making it easier for businesses to scale their management support.

Strong Focus On Personality And Employees

They are not all about maximizing profits like some of the other companies out there. Instead, they are about ensuring that employees are taken care of, and getting the support that they need so they can do their job to the best of their ability. They are also focused on avoiding employee burnout, which helps with employee retention over time.

Productivity-maximizing tech that exists tends to leave out the personal element, and that’s where TalentMotives comes in. They focus on people, where other platforms focus on results.

There’s Nothing Quite Like It

Of course we have to include this on our list of pros – there is nothing quite like TalentMotives anywhere else. You would be hard pressed to find anything that even comes close, and that’s what makes them so unique. They are offering something that nobody else has managed to come up with so far, and they are doing it well, with positive reviews surrounding the company.

More Than The Basics

As one of the things that they offer is a personality test, it’s important that you fully understand that it’s more in-depth than some of the others out there. It’s focused heavily on motivation for workplace behavior, and uses well established theories as the framework for their personality testing. As such, they have the scientific background to back up their results.

What Did We Not Like So Much?

Some Claims Sound Very Out There

Some of the claims that are made on the website seem to be very much for marketing use. The percentages are high and the outcomes sound grand, but when you research this a little more there is very limited third party data to verify. Maybe just take these with a slight pinch of salt and use them as potential percentages rather than exact numbers.

Humans Are Complex

Using AI to predict human behavior is a tricky business. Humans are extremely complex beings, and even when you use some of the best psychology models out there, things change over time. Motivation changes, context also matters, and this is easy for AI to miss.

It’s also possible for managers and executives to misuse the assessment outputs and turn them into something that they are not. They may treat the outcomes as objective truth, when in reality this is not always going to be the case.

A New Company

While this one isn’t too much of a downside, it can definitely be seen as one. As the idea behind it is still fairly new, and the company is still fairly new, it’s hard to fully determine whether or not they are able to do exactly what they say they can. While we’re not really doubting that the underlying idea is fantastic, due to the company being fairly new to the market, it’s still hard to know for sure if it’s everything it claims to be.

Concluding Thoughts

So, overall, do we think that they are worth the time and the money that you’re going to spend? Absolutely. TalentMotives is bridging that gap where traditional coaching ends and being thrown back out into the real world to put what you’ve learned into practice. With the personalized approach that this platform takes, you’re in good hands. You don’t have to worry about the program not working for you, as it’s fully customized, and this is a company you’re going to get the very best out of.