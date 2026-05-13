A Review of EarnEdits as an Adobe After Effects Learning Platform

Quick verdict: 4.6 out of 5 – EarnEdits is a comprehensive production library for Adobe After Effects, best for beginner and intermediate editors looking for practical learning.

One big advantage of EarnEdits is that it focuses on hands-on learning rather than theory-heavy sessions for Adobe After Effects learning. However, experienced and advanced VFX artists might want something deeper, even though the platform facilitates quick and creative learning.

Adobe After Effects Learning with EarnEdits

EarnEdits is a modern learning platform made for new and experienced video editors looking to improve their skills with the industry-leading platform Adobe After Effects. It does this by offering the chance to improve skills through practice, instead of relying solely on teaching methods:

The company offers intuitive and practical learning tools for Adobe After Effects users.

The main function of the platform is to teach editing skills through guided resources.

EarnEdits solves the ongoing issue of generic tutorials that lack production workflows.

As a teaching platform for Adobe After Effects, EarnEdits stands out because, rather than the usual generic templates, it focuses on practical learning. As such, users are not overwhelmed with technical details, but improve social media and motion graphics skills with creativity.

Some Pros and Cons of EarnEdits

As a modern platform, EarnEdits offers a more practical way to learn to edit videos with After Effects, rather than a strict focus on theory. As such, the process is fun and easier due to creative assets combined with education, but it might not be the best for beginners or veterans.

Pros

The platform offers very easy-to-follow lessons for beginners and intermediate levels.

All projects feel strong and modern without the usual generic templates others offer.

Practical workflows are more advanced, but sharpen skills with real editing situations.

The overall interface of the platform is clean and friendly for a better user experience.

Content creators and freelancers can access a ton of professional and helpful resources.

The platform strikes an excellent balance between education and creative assets.

You can save some time thanks to the ready-to-study projects the platform offers.

Cons

The platform is excellent, but advanced VFX artists might want to be more technical.

EarnEdits has a smaller comparable library to some other platforms, but it is well-tuned.

While projects are excellent, there is a distinct lack of live coaching features.

You will need to be already familiar with Adobe After Effects to get the value.

For the best possible experience, you will need constant access to the internet.

Some of the lessons might move too quickly for inexperienced video editors.

Rather than broader filmmaking courses, EarnEdits is more niche-focused.

EarnEdits is a quality platform for Adobe After Effects learning and will appeal mostly to intermediate editors. However, alongside learning AI video editing tools, you can learn as a beginner through creative, low-technical, and non-generic Adobe After Effects project files.

5 Key Features of the EarnEdits Platform

EarnEdits is a quality all-in-one platform for learning Adobe After Effects and combines learning tools with practical editing resources. As such, there are a few features that help it stand out:

The production library gives you access to practical assets with numerous examples. Real project files help you learn from projects that feel like genuine client-based work. There are many beginner-friendly lessons designed for people new to video editing. Workflow-focused training teaches you the good habits needed for speed and efficiency. Modern editing styles help keep lessons and projects aligned with current trends.

These key features make EarnEdits one of the most valuable tools you have for learning Adobe After Effects, which can improve employability potential and benefit clients. As something that is best learned through practice, EarnEdits video editing helps you actively study in creative ways.

Alternative Products/Services

While EarnEdits is one of the best platforms for learning Adobe After Effects, there are some alternatives that can fill in the gaps where EarnEdits falls short, or don’t work for some.

Alternative 1: School of Motion

School of Motion is well-known for deep motion design training and structured courses, which makes it a strong option for those who prefer a more classroom-style type of learning.

Official website: https://www.schoolofmotion.com/

Alternative 2: Motion Design School

If you want professional courses focused on animation, then MotionSchool is among the most popular, with a focus on motion graphics and design workflows through detailed video lessons.

Official website: https://motiondesign.school/

Alternative 3: Skillshare

Skillshare offers a wider range of learning content that includes Adobe After Effects, but with additional creative topics designed for casual learners with an all-in-one access subscription.

Official website: https://www.skillshare.com/

Each one of these alternatives has its own strengths and weaknesses, but EarnEdits stands out as a winner because of the unique blend of practical and project-based learning style it offers.

Adobe After Effects Learning with EarnEdits FAQs

So, now that you know a bit about EarnEdits, perhaps there are still some questions you have to understand if it is the right fit for what you are looking for from an Adobe After Effects course.

Is EarnEdits good for beginners?

While EarnEdits is best for those with some knowledge, the lessons are easier to follow than others that focus on more technical things, making it a good choice for beginner editors.

What makes EarnEdits different from video tutorials?

EarnEdits helps you build your editing skills through a structured learning approach instead of the generic video tutorials you can find elsewhere.

Can I only learn Adobe After Effects with EarnEdits?

Yes, the main focus of the platform is to teach new and experienced video editors about the workflow improvement, editing, and motion graphics skills that high-end editing requires.

Summary

EarnEdits is one of the strongest Adobe After Effects learning platforms around and appeals to newcomers and experienced video editors alike. As such, learning for video editors is packaged into real-world-focused project files that teach creative workflows and required technical skills.

If you want to improve the skills you already have or find video editing appealing, then EarnEdits is one of the best to explore due to the real editing projects you can access. So, for more engaging ways to learn, check out EarnEdits for a platform that meets your future editing goals.