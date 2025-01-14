How to Choose a Video Editor: Key Features for Beginners and Professionals

Video editing here today isn’t for movies or professional projects only. It has become a skill any person can learn for everything from making home videos from family vacations to creating personal vlogs and more.

Choosing the right video editor might be the biggest challenge. The options vary from classic desktop software to online tools and mobile apps, so it’s quite easy to get stuck on this part.

Let’s break down the key factors to consider and what features to prioritize when learning how to choose a video editor.

Understand Your Goals

The first step in selecting a video editor is understanding what you’ll use it for. If your primary goal is to just preserve family moments in simple videos, there is no need to go pro. Crafting YouTube content or editing cinematic footage is a different thing.

Beginners often prioritize ease of use and straightforward functionality, while professionals look for advanced features like, for example, AI-driven enhancements.

For beginners, intuitive video editing software with drag-and-drop functionality can be a real game-changer. On the other hand, professionals might gravitate towards tools offering intricate control, precision editing, and a variety of export options to suite various devices.

Key Features to Look For

1. User Interface and Ease of Use

A cluttered interface can scare off even the most enthusiastic beginner. Look for software that offers a simple, intuitive design. Tutorials and built-in guides are also a huge plus for beginners to get started quickly.

Professionals, while more adaptable to complex interfaces, still benefit from intuitive workflows that save time, especially on PC.

2. Platform Compatibility

Consider the devices you use. Some editors are exclusively for Windows, macOS, or mobile platforms, while others are cross-platform. Therefore, if you need, for example, InShot for Windows alternatives, you can quickly find such software that works on other platforms with similar features.

If you’re working on a laptop or PC, ensure the software runs smoothly without excessive strain on your device.

At its core, every video editor should include tools for trimming, cutting, merging clips, adding transitions in between and some music. But surely need something beyond that:

correct white balance, lighting issues, and add filters

play multiple videos simultaneously on the same screen

remove and replace background with ease

create visually appealing motion graphics

smooth out shaky footage

Professionals often require advanced tools like motion tracking, keyframing, etc. Beginners should look for editors that simplify these features into easy-to-use presets without sacrificing quality.

Be cautious of free tools that sometimes leave a watermark on exports—opt for editors that explicitly state no watermark (even if not free).

4. Audio Features

Audio is half the video experience. Choose an editor that offers sound adjustments, background noise removal, and audio synchronization.

Some software even comes with royalty-free music and sound effects libraries.

If you’re editing on a desktop, the program should be optimized for audio editing without compromising the quality of your video.

5. Export Options and Formats

Whether you’re uploading to social media or preparing a film festival submission, various export formats are still a necessity.

Beginners should ensure compatibility with platforms like YouTube or Instagram, while professionals may need support for industry-standard codecs and high-resolution outputs like 4K or 8K.

Look for editors that prioritize maintaining quality while avoiding low-quality exports.

Consider the Price Point

As already briefly mentioned, video editors come in a wide range of prices, from free tools to premium subscriptions. Here’s a quick breakdown of options:

Free: These are often basic, with limited features. Some may include watermarks on exported videos.

Lifetime licenses: These are perfect for personal projects. You buy a specific version of the program once and enjoy it forever.

Monthly/annual subscriptions: Typically, it is about online apps, these often come with ongoing updates and support. You can usually get a free trial to test the software before committing.

Remember, free doesn’t always mean worse. And vice versa, budget videos on YouTube don’t always succeed and expensive programs don’t always make award-winning movies. Assess your budget and whether the features align with what you will create.

Scalability: Think Ahead

Your video editing needs today might differ from what you require tomorrow. If you’re starting as a beginner, look for tools with basic functionality but room for growth. Many video editing software solutions offer beginner-friendly interfaces but include advanced features you can explore as your skills improve.

Scalability also means considering the type of projects you’ll handle in the future—will you need multi-track editing, advanced color grading, or AI tools?

For professionals, scalability involves integration with other tools, such as motion graphics tools or collaboration platforms. It also means ensuring the program supports expanding file sizes and formats for PC, laptop, and even cloud-based workflows.

Community and Support

A strong community can make a huge difference, especially when you hit roadblocks. Video editing software that has vast user bases with active forums, tutorials, and guides to troubleshoot issues is awesome.

Beginners benefit from video tutorials and step-by-step instructions, while professionals appreciate access to plugins, technical guides, and tips on optimizing workflows on desktop or Windows setups.

Testing the Waters: Free Trials

Free trials are more than just a sneak peek—they’re your chance to assess whether the software aligns with your needs. Experiment with editing sample videos to explore features like transitions, audio mixing, and export options.

During your trial, consider:

Does the software work efficiently on your computer, laptop, or other device?

Are rendering speeds acceptable for your deadlines?

Are the tools intuitive for both beginners and professionals?

This trial period also helps evaluate the system requirements. Ensure your PC or desktop can handle the software without lag or crashing.

Balancing Beginner and Professional Needs

Some video editors cater to both beginners and professionals, making them versatile investments. This balance allows a smoother learning curve while preventing the need for transitioning to new software as your expertise grows.

Final Thoughts

This is what you need to know how to choose a video editor. It’s like finding the perfect pair of shoes—it should fit both your needs and comfort.

By focusing on features like audio, interface design, price, and platform compatibility, you can confidently select a tool that suits your workflow, whether on PC or mobile.