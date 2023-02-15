ServiceNow vs Salesforce: Which Service Desk Is Better?

ServiceNow and Salesforce are powerful service desks that allow companies to work better and faster. In this article, we’ll highlight ServiceNow vs Salesforce Service Cloud differences to find which one addresses your company’s IT management requirements.

ServiceNow vs Salesforce: Overview

Due to the importance of customer experience, companies need a reliable ITSM tool that they can depend on. Even if the company’s primary concern isn’t related to serving customers, customer satisfaction is one of the critical KPIs that the management would use to track performance.

ServiceNow is business-oriented, while Salesforce Service Cloud is more scalable for growing enterprises. However, both customer service platforms are essential in a technology-driven world that tracks team performance, fix incidents and improves workflow operations.

These cloud-based SaaS platforms are considered excellent service desk tools.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow is a cloud-based workflow automation platform that enables enterprise organizations to improve operational efficiencies by streamlining and automating routine work tasks. It enhances the company’s security system and automates the service management process using multiple tools.

By definition, integrating traditional business systems and various tools makes ServiceNow a better choice for medium-sized and large companies. It ranks as an industry leader thanks to its rich ITSM capabilities. It works well for various business modules, especially facilities and HR.

Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud’s primary goal is to manage every aspect of the customer service, streamline the process of addressing complaints and inquiries. Service Cloud offers several features to handle contacts, personal data, requests, and customer support tickets.

It’s a must-have tool for customer-driven businesses to help them better manage daily activities. Moreover, it’s a great customer service solution to boost brand loyalty and build long-lasting customer relationships, leading to an increase in profitability and revenues.

As a customer-oriented help desk platform, Salesforce Service Cloud works Android, Windows, and iOS. This multi-featured customer service platform tempted industry leaders like Google to integrate Salesforce products into their business processes.

Features

Salesforce Service Cloud and ServiceNow offer multiple features and understanding the potential and limitations of each one will help you decide on the right platform for your organization.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow excels with its IT service management features. It can easily monitor, resolve, and track IT errors using AI-powered modules. Users can create reports and customize them using the Natural Language Query. They can also use predictive analytics to plan future results based on existing data.

Due to the nature of ServiceNow, this service desk is more suitable for experienced and IT-oriented users.ServiceNow also features the Change Advisory board, which automates all meeting-related data. AndAutomated Testing Framework to help users test new apps while reducing any risks.

Finally, its main job as a service desk is second to none. It provides a revised Customer Service Portal asset, case, knowledge, warranty and contract management. All these features make it a great choice for various B2B companies of different sizes.

Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud is directed towards improving the workflow of the customer service team, allowing them to respond to customer queries faster and more accurately. The Service Cloud offers a ticket management feature,Automation of triggers, macros and other routine tasks, directing the time and effort of your support team to more important tasks. Moreover, you can use Salesforce Service Cloud to deliver the customer self-help option using the self-service portal.

Pricing

Both service desk platforms offer various pricing tiers to cater to the needs of various would-be users. Salesforce starts its pricing at $25 per user per month. This payment plan offers essential functions and can be scalable to suit larger companies.

ServiceNow doesn’t offer any public information regarding its pricing tiers. It provides information about the license, and everything related to the subscription can be explored if you contact the platform.

Differences Between Salesforce Service Cloud and ServiceNow

Salesforce is designed to facilitate and streamline communication with customers. ServiceNow, on the other hand, aims to optimize internal IT operations.

Salesforce Service Cloud and ServiceNow are reliable options, but Service now has a slightly higher uptime of 99.58%, compared to the 99.9% uptime of Salesforce.

ServiceNow is a better choice for organizations that handle sensitive data, while Salesforce Service Cloud reuires you to buy a higher pricing tier to get the advanced features.

Salesforce tops the list regarding built-in features and integrations to expand the platform’s capabilities. ServiceNow lacks some of these integrations, so your IT department can use open ServiceNow API to build a required integration themselves.

These customer service platforms offer an unmatched level of customer support. Salesforce Service Cloud got Trailhead and Trailblazer support. Customers can also pay for premium support through the Premier tier. ServiceNow offers 24/7 support through phone and live chat.

As a result, many users find ServiceNow more convenient if their main goal is to find a comprehensive service desk platform.

Conclusion

While ServiceNow and Salesforce Service Cloud are exceptional platforms, Salesforce is more popular as it can be user as a help desk and service desk. ServiceNow, on the other hand, a service desk and rich features ITSM solution that meets the requirement of large corporations.