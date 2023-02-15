The Basics of Bike Damage Claims

Bike crashes cause preventable losses of human lives and unnecessary damages. During a bike accident, the primary vehicle of the biker can get damaged or destroyed beyond repair. Bikes can bear surprisingly expensive price tags, and the person at-fault for the damages can be held liable for their repairs or replacement.

That’s why the best bike accident law firms in Seattle help clients file bike damage claims. For example, with a bike damage claim in Seattle, bikers can seek financial compensation for property damage from third-party negligence.

Continue reading to learn more about bike damage claims in Seattle below.

What Is a Bike Damage Claim?

A bike damage claim is when someone files a legal claim to seek compensation for damages to their bicycle or personal property in an accident.

Personal property can include a laptop in a backpack, cell phones, and other items of value on your person during a bicycle accident.

Bike damage claims are typically filed with an insurance provider. However, depending on who’s at fault, you may file your bike damage claim elsewhere.

Who’s At Fault In a Bike Damage Claim?

There are many ways for bike accidents to occur that can result in property damage and losses for the biker. So, who’s at fault in a bike damage claim? A bike accident attorney will find the negligent party and hold them responsible. Depending on the case, the at-fault party may be:

The Seattle government

A second-party driver

A third-party driver

An employer if the incident occurred on company property

The bike manufacturer

Learn more about each below.

Second-Party Driver

There are typically two people involved in an accident, the first party being the biker and the second party being a car, pedestrian, or another biker. The other person involved in the accident can be held liable for bike damages if the damages were their fault.

The Government

The government could be liable for bike damages if an accident occurs because of poorly maintained roads, poor signage, or inadequate lights. You can file a damage claim with the city of Seattle or the state of Washington.

Third-Party Driver

If a third-party driver causes an accident, they could be liable for the damages. Suppose a driver is swerving and speeding, suddenly causing the car to break, sending your bike straight into its bumper. In that case, the accident wasn’t the biker’s fault or the driver of the vehicle they hit.

Employer

If an accident occurs on company property from a company vehicle, your employer could be liable for bike damages.

Manufacturer

In some cases, the bike manufacturer is the negligent party in a bike damage claim. Poor manufacturing processes or materials that result in damages could start a class action suit against a bicycle manufacturing company.

Am I Entitled to Compensation for Losses From a Bike Accident?

You are entitled to compensation for losses from non-fault bike accidents in Seattle. If the accident was not your fault and resulted in property damages or injuries, you can seek compensation for repair and replacement costs.

Some of the compensation you may be entitled to include:

Lost income

Medical expenses

Rehab costs

Bike repairs

A bike replacement

The cost of replacing or repairing the damaged personal property

How Can a Bike Accident Attorney Help Me?

Whether the fault for the accident lies with the government, an employer, the bike manufacturer, or another driver, a bike accident attorney in Seattle can help uphold your rights and negotiate the highest compensation to cover your losses from a bike accident.

A bike accident attorney is experienced in Seattle bicycle laws and can navigate the legal and insurance processes with know-how and efficiency.

Conclusions

Now that you understand more about bike damage claims, you can get started filling out the paperwork or hiring an expert lawyer in Seattle for bike damage claims.

Hold the responsible party accountable for their actions by filing a bike damage claim, and get the compensation you deserve for your losses.