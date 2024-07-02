5 Major Philanthropic Acts That Transformed Neurodegenerative Disease Studies

Few challenges loom as large in medical research as neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and the like have long confounded the brightest minds in neuroscience. In this complex landscape, visionary philanthropists offer hope by funding research and transforming the approach to these challenging conditions.

Currently, about 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, and this number is expected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060.

Here are five major philanthropic acts changing neurodegenerative disease studies:

1. The Belfer Neurodegeneration Consortium

The Belfer family recognizes that the key to unlocking the mysteries of neurodegeneration lies not in siloed specialties, but in their harmonious interplay. Their approach mirrors the complexity of the brain itself — a network of interconnected systems, each influencing the other in a delicate dance.

Established in 2012 with a $25 million gift from the Robert A. and Renée E. Belfer Foundation, the Belfer Neurodegeneration Consortium brought together MD Anderson’s renowned oncology expertise with the intellectual firepower of institutions like MIT, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Baylor College of Medicine. This synergistic approach fosters a unique environment for groundbreaking research. The BNDC’s mission is as audacious as it is necessary: to unravel the complexities of neurodegenerative diseases and translate those insights into effective treatments.

In May 2024, Laurence Belfer, on behalf of the Belfer family, including parents Robert A. Belfer and Renée E. Belfer, announced a $20 million gift to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In honor of the Belfer family’s generosity — $53.5 million over a decade — MD Anderson’s South Campus Research Building 4 was renamed The Robert A. and Renée E. Belfer Research Building. This 208,000 square-foot facility, located at 1901 East Road in Houston, houses laboratories and offices for the Belfer Neurodegeneration Consortium, the Therapeutics Discovery division, and experimental therapeutics, cancer biology, genomic medicine, and surgical oncology research departments. This institution isn’t merely another research center; it’s a crucible of interdisciplinary collaboration.

2. The Edmond J. Safra Foundation’s Continued Support of Parkinson’s Disease Research

Edmond J. Safra was a billionaire banker and philanthropist from Lebanon and Brazil. The Edmond J. Safra Foundation has long supported neurodegenerative disease research at Imperial College London and is also one of the leading funders of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The department of brain sciences at Imperial College London and the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust have a history of conducting clinical and basic research on Parkinson’s disease. Their contributions have enabled the establishment of the Edmond J. Safra Research Center, which serves as a hub for cutting-edge research and clinical trials.

The Edmond J. Safra Fellowship in Movement Disorders, a partnership between the Edmond J. Safra Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation, aims to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s by training specialists in diagnosing and treating the disease. Many patients face challenges accessing these specialists due to limited availability and long wait times.

With Parkinson’s cases expected to double by 2040, the fellowship addresses the gap by funding international medical centers to train new specialists. By 2025, the program will graduate 48 new movement disorder experts worldwide, enhancing care and advancing research.

3. A New Iowa Center for Neurodegeneration

National Institutes of Health grants, the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, and additional philanthropic support funded the creation of a new Iowa Center for Neurodegeneration. This center aims to bring together neurology, neuropsychology, and neuroscience experts to address the most pressing questions in neurodegenerative disease research.

The center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources, enabling researchers to conduct high-impact studies and develop innovative treatments. Establishing this center represents a significant step forward in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases, providing a dedicated space for focused and collaborative research efforts.

“The new center will allow us to continue advancing care for patients and families with neurodegenerative diseases and enhance Iowa’s reputation as a leader in neurodegenerative disease research, diagnostics, advocacy, and ultimately therapies,” stated Ted Abel, Ph.D., director of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute and chair and department executive officer of the department of neuroscience and pharmacology at the UI Carver College of Medicine.

4. Harvard Medical School’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Funding

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, founded by Priscilla Chan, M.D., a former pediatrician, and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, has provided substantial funding to Harvard Medical School for neurodegenerative disease research. This funding supports the development of new technologies and methodologies to study these diseases at a cellular and molecular level.

To help uncover new possibilities and approaches, the CZI invested $51.95 million to launch the Neurodegeneration Challenge Network. This initiative included nine new collaborative science teams and 17 early career investigators. The goal was to establish a new interdisciplinary collaborative network that brought diverse ideas and people into the field, supported them with well-validated tools and resources, and encouraged them to study these diseases from different perspectives.

5. ASU and Banner Health Neurodegenerative Disease Research Alliance

Arizona State University and Banner Health formed a research alliance to advance the scientific study, treatment, and prevention of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases. This world-class research partnership included launching a new Arizona State University-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center on ASU’s Tempe campus.

The alliance aims to develop new diagnostic tools and treatments for diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. By fostering collaboration between researchers and clinicians, the ASU-Banner Health alliance seeks to translate scientific discoveries into practical medical applications, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

“There are many reasons why studying neurodegenerative diseases is important,” stated Jeffrey Kordower, the founding director of the ASU-Banner Neurodegenerative Disease Research Center and endowed chair as The Charlene and J. Orin Edson Distinguished Director at the Biodesign Institute at ASU. “As the population ages, age-related neurodegenerative disease skyrockets, so we have a number of missions at the center. No. 1, we are going to perform cutting-edge science that will allow us to understand why these diseases occur, and then with my clinical colleagues and the Arizona community, we will test novel and experimental therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute oversees the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative. This international collaboration aims to launch a new era of Alzheimer’s prevention research by evaluating the most promising prevention treatments. The Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative includes scientists, physicians, and industry and regulatory agency representatives worldwide.

Impact of Philanthropy on Neurodegenerative Disease Research

These significant donations highlight the crucial role of philanthropy in advancing neurodegenerative disease research. The impact of these donations extends beyond the immediate financial support. They also raise awareness about the importance of neurodegenerative disease research, encouraging further investment from the public and private sectors. As a result, the combined efforts of philanthropists, researchers, and institutions have the potential to transform the understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, bringing hope to millions of patients and their families.