Do You Want to Pierce Your Septum and Adorn It with Something Beautiful?

Nose piercing has been an age-old practice – some did it for health and others for aesthetic or cultural reasons. No matter why you want to do this, the ultimate thing comes down to finding a nice nose accessory to style the look. Although left- and right-side piercings are common, the modern generation celebrates septum piercings more. Social media and celebrity looks inspire them. You must have also seen Rihanna, Zoe Kravitz, and Florence Pugh with this piercing and swoon over their choice. Is that so? Then, you must have also decided to give it a try. Before doing anything, let’s explore this area a bit. It will also allow you to choose a proper jewelry design for this part of your nose.

A trendy nose piercing style

Septum piercing is done at the thin cartilage wall of the nose located in the center, which divides it into left and right nostrils. In this kind of piercing, the cartilage remains untouched. The soft tissue under the septum is marked, which is also called a sweet spot. Once the procedure ends, you must allow the area to heal before trying anything. Otherwise, you can face problems like infection, irritation, etc. According to dermatologists, you may have to wait a year to switch to your desired jewelry piece. Until then, the common septum ring materials include niobium, stainless steel, or titanium.

Jewelry for septum piercings

You get terrific choices in nose rings for this specific part. For example, horseshoe rings or circular barbells are versatile pieces. Another exhilarating option is the captive beaded design, which is known for its classic appeal. These septum rings can be accentuated with precious gemstones set in gold. You can also dig out simple accents or minimalist designs. You can trust clicker rings with a hinge mechanism for ease of use. These can be effortlessly inserted or removed. You can find them in exciting geometric shapes, patterns, and embellishments. They are also the best examples of craftsmanship. Some septum rings can feature an uninterrupted loop to give the design a touch of elegance. The choices are endless. You can visit kuberbox.com for an experience.

Material and other considerations for septum rings

Nothing can feel more powerful than a gold septum ring, which epitomizes timelessness in its 14k or 18k purity. You can buy gold in yellow, white, or rose shades. This piercing job is done with a 1.0mm to 1.2mm gauge. These look delicate. Those who want to make a bold style statement opt for a thicker gauge. Refer to the septum ring’s diameter to pick a comfortable fit. Smaller rings will sit closer to the nose, and larger ones will dangle. You can select the larger style to attract attention.

Nevertheless, you must also consider your face shape. Something with a longer drop will look good on a round face. If you have an oval face, you can choose anything from clicker to circular designs. The square face may benefit more from seamless septum rings.

These small details can make your journey with nose piercing and rings genuinely memorable. Ensure that you shop your products only from an authentic online store.