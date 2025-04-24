Side Effects of Lasik Eye Surgery in NYC / Manhattan

Lasik eye surgery is among the popular specs removal procedures done to correct vision and reduce the dependence on glasses or contact lenses. It involves reshaping the cornea using a laser. Although this surgery is considered to be safe and successful at improving vision, it’s also essential to be aware of the potential side effects that may occur after the surgery.

This article will explore some of these side effects and even provide tips on effectively managing them. If you decide to go for the procedure or you have done it recently, you will find many helpful tips from this article including what to expect and how to deal with complications. But before we start with the side effects, let’s first understand what this surgery is all about because without the basic knowledge of the procedure itself, you may not know how to navigate when it happens.

Lasik which means Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis, is among the types of refractive surgery that is done to correct common vision problems like shortsightedness, longsightedness, and astigmatism.

During the surgery, a thin flap is created on the cornea using a microkeratome or femtosecond laser, this flap is then lifted to expose the corneal tissue underneath, the tissue will then be reshaped using an excited laser. This whole procedure will improve how light enters the eyes and enhance vision.

The process does not take more than 15 minutes per eye and is often performed as an outpatient procedure. Within a few weeks after the surgery, you should expect improved vision. While Lasik is considered safe, it still has some side effects and risks, which is important for you to know. By knowing them, you will be able to make informed decisions on whether the surgery is suitable or the right choice for you.

Furthermore, becoming well versed with the side effects will help you recognize and manage them and you will be better at handling complications when they arise after the surgery. Also, you should keep in mind that it’s not every body that experiences these side effects and the severity usually depends on individual conditions. Some of the side effects include

Dry Eyes

Dryness of the eyes is one of the most common side effects of this surgery. This happens due to disruption in the normal tear film on the surface of the eye during the procedure which leads to a reduction in tear production. Symptoms of this include gritty or burning sensation, redness, and blurred vision. Your surgeon will recommend using artificial tears or other post-operative care instructions to alleviate the symptoms.

Glare and Halos

Some individuals report glares and halos around lights, especially at night. This makes it difficult to do tasks like driving or activities in low-light conditions. These disturbances are temporary and will improve over time as the eyes heal.

Sensitivity to Light

After the surgery, you may experience increased sensitivity to light, which is called photophobia. The sensitivity can make it uncomfortable to do things in bright environments. To reduce this side effect, you can wear sunglasses or avoid excessive exposure to bright lights.

Fluctuating Vision

During the healing process, you may experience your vision fluctuating. Sometimes you will have clear vision while other times you will start seeing things blurry. The vision will stabilize after a few weeks as the eyes are healing.

Eye Discomfort

After LASIK surgery, you may experience mild to moderate discomfort or irritation. This can be a feeling of dryness, scratchiness, or as if there is something inside the eyes. Surgeons like that of https://diamondvision.com/lasik-eye-surgery-manhattan/ will recommend using lubricating eye drops to relieve the symptoms. Overall, they will provide medication to alleviate the discomfort.

Under correction or Overcorrection

Unfortunately, in certain cases, the desired vision correction may not be achieved fully even after the surgery. This can lead to correction or over-correction of refractive error. In such situations, you will need additional treatments or enhancement to fine-tune the result.

Regression

After the healing period, some patients may experience regression, this is when the vision gradually returns to its pre-surgery state. This happens due to natural changes occurring in the cornea over time.

Infection

Although this is rare, there is a risk of infection after this procedure. Therefore, it’s crucial to follow proper hygiene and use the eye drops prescribed to you to reduce the risk. Some of the signs of infection are increased pain, redness, discharge, and vision change.

Epithelial Ingrowth

Sometimes, the outer layer of cells in the cornea known as epithelium may abnormally grow under the corneal flap. This can result in blurry vision and discomfort. If this happens, your surgeon may be required to lift the flap and remove the cells before putting it back.

Corneal Ectasia

Although this is also rare just like infection, corneal ectasia is a serious problem that can happen after Lasik surgery. This involves weakening of the cornea after surgery which can result in distorted vision. The weaker the cornea becomes and starts changing its shape to irregular, the blurrier the vision will be. However, this complication can be reduced with proper preoperative screening.

Corneal Haze

In rare cases, patients may experience hazy or cloudy appearance on their cornea which can lead to reduced visual acuity.

Corneal Scarring

Although this is uncommon, LASIK can lead to scar tissue formation on the cornea, which can temporarily affect vision and may require additional treatments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it’s essential to keep in mind that these side effects are rare and most patients experience a successful procedure without encountering any problem. However, if you have any concerns, you should discuss them with your surgeon, and ask them questions before undergoing the procedure, overall, it’s considered a safe practice although there may be some side effects that will go as you heal.