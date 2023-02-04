The Character and Cost of a Gastric Bypass Surgery

Gastric bypass is a surgery that helps people who are obese lose weight. It is a very effective way to lose weight and has been shown to be very successful in helping people to achieve their weight loss goals.

In this article, we will discuss gastric bypass surgery in detail and answer some of the most frequent questions people may have about the procedure. We also provide information on the cost of gastric bypass surgery in the UK and how you can qualify for it. So, if you’re looking to lose weight and get your life back on track, read on!

Gastric bypass’ pros and cons

Gastric bypass surgery (GB) is a type of weight loss surgery that helps reduce the size of your stomach and intestines. This can lead to significant improvements in many aspects of your health, including:

Improved blood sugar control due to reduced digestive cholesterol levels

Reduced risk for developing heart disease and other cardiovascular problems

Reduced risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Improved appetite regulation, which can help you lose weight even if you don’t calorie restrict.

The most common side effects of gastric bypass include:

nausea and vomiting,

pain at the surgical site

constipation

flatulence (gas)

fatigue.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor immediately. In most cases, medications can be prescribed to help with congestion or inflammation at the surgical site.

Cost of a gastric bypass surgery in the UK vs EU

So, NHS aside, how much is a gastric bypass in the UK?

The prices vary by location and clinic, but in general, it falls between £8.000 – £15.000.

The most affordable weight loss surgeries are typically found in EU countries such as the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Let us take a look at the prices of gastric bypass in Europe, with some examples:

Gastric bypass in Riga, Latvia £4980 (all-inclusive) Gastric bypass in Tallinn, Estonia £5476 Gastric bypass in the Czech Republic £6530

Gastric bypass – general requirements



These are the basic gastric bypass BMI requirements in the UK (on NHS):

The person has BMI 40 and over.

OR BMI 35 and any obesity-related serious health conditions;

They have tried and failed other means.

They are fit enough for anaesthetic and surgery.

Gastric bypass abroad, especially within the EU, has similar requirements.

Healthy diet and plenty of exercise – the key to success

When it comes to gastric bypass, the meal plan after surgery, coupled with plenty of exercise (both body and mind) is one of the key tools to successful weight loss. The surgery itself is but a tool and aid – the magic itself comes with work and determination.

Overall, Roux-en-Y is a very cost-effective procedure that can provide long-term benefits for both your physical and mental health. If you are considering it, be sure to speak with a qualified surgeon to learn more about both the benefits and cost of a gastric bypass surgery!