Best Lifetime VPN Deals for Black Friday 2018

If you want to privacy, security, and freedom online, equipping yourself with a VPN is your best bet. It will not only mask your identity and encrypt your data, but also allows you to access geo-restricted websites and content from anywhere in the world.

If you want to pay a one-time fee and reap all the benefits of a VPN for many years to come, then you should get the best lifetime Black Friday VPN Deal. Luckily, lifetime subscription deals on VPNs are back by popular demand on this shopping season.

To make the decision-making process easier, we have done the legwork for you and listed the top 6 lifetime VPN deals with everything one should look for in a VPN service with lifetime subscription. So, let’s get started:

PureVPN

Based in Hong Kong, PureVPN is a reputed name in the VPN industry. It hides your online identity and location via its 300,000 unique IPs and also gives you access to 2,000+ servers in 141+ countries to help you access blocked content.

Key features of PureVPN:

Unlimited bandwidth and server switching 24/7 customer support for your queries and issues Highest grade of encryption Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single PureVPN subscription One-click extensions for Firefox and Chrome – and more!

PureVPN comes up with attractive lifetime subscriptions from time to time. So, stay tuned to the official website for more information.

KeepSolid – VPN Unlimited

Based in Ukraine, KeepSolid is a security firm with a solution known as VPN unlimited. It offers access to 1000+ super-fast servers in across 70+ countries worldwide and secures your traffic and communications with AES 256-bit encryption.

Key features of VPN Unlimited:

Public Wi-Fi security Unlimited traffic bandwidth with super-fast connections One-click server switching and app functioning Block unwanted ads, malware, & tracking systems with DNS Firewall Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single VPN Unlimited subscription – and more!

Last year, VPN Unlimited was offering its lifetime subscription at 92% off. Since the provider has not revealed its lifetime VPN deal yet, stay tuned to the official website for more information.

VPNSecure

VPNSecure has servers placed in 48 countries and is constantly providing quality-based internet privacy solutions to their users including bypassing website filtering or censorship. They have multiple payment options like Perfect Money, Bitcoin, PayPal, Credit Card, Payza, and Cashu to pay for their VPN as well.

Key features of VPNSecure include:

Access geo-restricted websites and content Secure your private data from interested parties IP and location spoofing Torrent support You can connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single VPN secure subscription – and more!

Last year, VPNSecure was offering its lifetime subscription at 94% off. The provider, however, is yet to reveal its lifetime VPN deal. Stay tuned to the official website for more information.

Ivacy

Based in Singapore, Ivacy is an impressive VPN with 450+ servers in 100+ locations. It protects your data from interested parties like ISPs, governments and advertisers with AES 256-bit encryption, and also lets you enjoy buffer-less streaming of your favorite content without any roadblocks.

Key features of Ivacy:

Super-fast, uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete privacy Secure and privatize your browsing sessions against third-parties Dedicated add-on for Kodi Compatible with all major platforms Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single Ivacy subscription – and more!

Last year, Ivacy was offering its lifetime subscription at 90% off. The provider is yet to reveal its lifetime VPN deal though, so stay tuned to the official website for more information.

FastestVPN

As the name implies, it is a fast, high-powered VPN service that gives 99.9% uptime so that you can access up to 70+ super-speed servers around the globe anytime. In addition to that, it is compatible with a range of desktop and mobile operating systems like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Key features of FastestVPN include:

NAT firewall, ad blocker, and anti-malware software Military-grade 256-bit encryption Instantly unblock and bypass geo-restrictions Download and stream at fast speeds and with complete privacy. Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously with a single FastestVPN subscription – and more!

Last year, FastestVPN was offering its lifetime subscription at 95% off. However, given that the provider still has not revealed its lifetime VPN deal, stay tuned to the official website for more information.

Windscribe VPN

Yet another robust VPN provider, Windscribe VPN comes with both a desktop application and browser extension to protect your online privacy. Moreover, it unblocks websites, removes unwanted ads and trackers and lets you sign up without an email address!

Key features of Windscribe VPN include:

Unblock Netflix with its browser extension Location spoofing through encrypted tunnels A top-notch firewall keeps you protected in the event of connection drop Torrent privately and anonymously – and more!

Last year, Windscribe was offering its lifetime VPN at 92% off. Stay tuned on the official website as the provider is yet to reveal its lifetime VPN deal.

Conclusion

And with that, we have come to the end of this post. We really hope that it helps you in choosing the best lifetime VPN deal for your needs!