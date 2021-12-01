Review of the Cutting-Edge VPN Known As Surfshark

Photo by Dan Nelson from Pexels

VPN services are becoming a lot more critical in 2021. One survey found that 68% of adults use a VPN. More customers are starting to appreciate the importance of these tools because online and data privacy concerns are higher than ever. Data breaches are becoming more common and more people are worried about issues like ransomware. A good VPN can significantly help minimize these problems.

Unfortunately, it can be challenging to find the best VPN service. There are a lot of options on the market, which makes it difficult to identify the best.

The good news is that there are some great VPN tools like Surfshark. There are many great reasons to use this service.

Great 83% discount

Surfshark is currently running a promotion that offers an 83% discount on their services if you enroll in their 2-year plan. You will receive three extra months free of charge with this Black Friday Surfshark VPN deal. You’ll pay just $2.21 per month ($59.67 in total). In comparison, Surfshark’s monthly subscription is priced at $12.95 monthly. It’s clear that for the biggest savings, you should choose Surfshark’s two-year option.

No-logs data storage policy

One of the most significant benefits of Surfshark is that it does not store usage logs. So, you don’t have to worry about your IP address being retained when you use this VPN service. It also does not keep records of your browsing history or details about your bandwidth and network traffic.

Monitored with an independent security audit

Many VPN services make claims about the security and quality of their services. However, some of them don’t have any third-party Data to back up their claims.

Surfshark has independent security audits to support all claims about its features. As a result, you will have greater confidence that the features will work as advertised.

Ad and tracker blocking

Another major benefit of Surfshark is that it effectively blocks ads and trackers. Again, this is a service that even many of its major competitors like ExpressVPN don’t offer.

This is more important than ever because there are many ways your online activity and presence can be traced. Websites, hackers and other parties don’t rely solely on IP addresses anymore. Therefore, using a VPN to cloak your IP address is not going to be enough. You need a VPN that will block trackers that use cookies, device fingerprinting and other methods to violate your privacy.

Option to use unlimited devices

Most people have more than one device connected to the Internet, so a VPN service that only has a license for a single device is not going to be practical. Surfshark is one of the only VPN services that offers users the option of connecting as many devices as they would like. By comparison, ExpressVPN only allows five devices, and NordVPN only allows six.

If you use many different devices to connect to the Internet, then Surfshark will likely be your best option. Then, you won’t have to spend a ton of money paying for additional licenses.

Two-factor authentication

In the past, a single authentication method like a password seemed like enough to protect your security. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case. Keyloggers, dictionary cracker tools and other forms of malware have made passwords less effective at preventing unwanted access.

Surfshark provides better security by offering two-factor authentication to keep intruders from accessing your account. As a result, this is a much better alternative than most of the other services that rely on a password alone.