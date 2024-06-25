100+ Popular Snapchat Slangs Explained

Snapchat is known for its rapid-fire communication style, often abbreviated into quick and catchy slang. Understanding these terms can greatly enhance your Snapchat experience. Here’s a guide to 100 popular Snapchat slangs, their meanings, and examples of how to use them.

Here are 100 Popular Snapchat Slangs & Their Meaning With Example

1. BRB – Be Right Back

Meaning: Used to indicate a temporary absence. Example: “Gotta grab a snack, BRB.”

2. BTW – By The Way

Meaning: Used to introduce additional information. Example: “BTW, did you finish the assignment?”

3. IDK – I Don’t Know

Meaning: Used to express uncertainty. Example: “IDK what to wear tonight.”

4. LOL – Laugh Out Loud

Meaning: Used to indicate something funny. Example: “Your joke made me LOL.”

5. TTYL – Talk To You Later

Meaning: Used to end a conversation temporarily. Example: “Gotta go, TTYL!”

6. SMH – Shaking My Head

Meaning: Used to show disappointment or disbelief. Example: “Forgot my keys again, SMH.”

7. OMG – Oh My God

Meaning: Used to express surprise or shock. Example: “OMG, you won the contest!”

8. FYI – For Your Information

Meaning: Used to share information. Example: “FYI, the meeting is postponed.”

9. IMO – In My Opinion

Meaning: Used to express a personal opinion. Example: “IMO, that movie was great.”

10. TBH – To Be Honest

Meaning: Used to introduce a candid remark. Example: “TBH, I didn’t like the food.”

11. LMK – Let Me Know

Meaning: Used to request information. Example: “LMK if you can make it.”

12. BFF – Best Friends Forever

Meaning: Used to describe a close friend. Example: “Hanging out with my BFF today.”

13. G2G – Got To Go

Meaning: Used to end a conversation quickly. Example: “Dinner’s ready, G2G.”

14. RN – Right Now

Meaning: Used to indicate something happening currently. Example: “I’m at the beach RN.”

15. DM – Direct Message

Meaning: Used to refer to private messages. Example: “Send me the details in a DM.”

16. IRL – In Real Life

Meaning: Used to differentiate between online and real life. Example: “We should meet IRL sometime.”

17. ILY – I Love You

Meaning: Used to express affection. Example: “Goodnight, ILY.”

18. Bae – Before Anyone Else

Meaning: Used to refer to a significant other. Example: “Spending the day with my bae.”

19. JK – Just Kidding

Meaning: Used to indicate a joke. Example: “I’m moving to Mars. JK!”

20. IDC – I Don’t Care

Meaning: Used to show indifference. Example: “IDC about the rumors.”

21. NVM – Never Mind

Meaning: Used to retract a statement. Example: “Forget what I said, NVM.”

22. TMI – Too Much Information

Meaning: Used to indicate oversharing. Example: “That’s TMI about your date!”

23. YOLO – You Only Live Once

Meaning: Used to justify a spontaneous action. Example: “I’m skydiving tomorrow, YOLO!”

24. FOMO – Fear Of Missing Out

Meaning: Used to describe anxiety over missing an event. Example: “I have FOMO about the concert.”

25. TBT – Throwback Thursday

Meaning: Used to post nostalgic photos on Thursdays. Example: “Here’s a pic from last summer, TBT.”

26. OOTD – Outfit Of The Day

Meaning: Used to showcase daily outfits. Example: “Check out my OOTD.”

27. HMU – Hit Me Up

Meaning: Used to invite contact. Example: “Free this weekend, HMU.”

28. SRSLY – Seriously

Meaning: Used to emphasize sincerity. Example: “SRSLY, you need to see this.”

29. ICYMI – In Case You Missed It

Meaning: Used to highlight previously shared information. Example: “ICYMI, here’s the link to the article.”

30. IKR – I Know, Right?

Meaning: Used to express agreement. Example: “That was amazing, IKR?”

31. FTW – For The Win

Meaning: Used to express enthusiasm or support. Example: “Pizza FTW!”

32. PPL – People

Meaning: Used to refer to individuals collectively. Example: “PPL are gathering at the park.”

33. PLZ – Please

Meaning: Used to make a polite request. Example: “Can you help me with this, PLZ?”

34. SMDH – Shaking My Damn Head

Meaning: Used to express frustration or disbelief. Example: “You missed the bus again? SMDH.”

36. HBD – Happy Birthday

Meaning: Used to wish someone a happy birthday. Example: “HBD! Hope you have a great day.”

37. NBD – No Big Deal

Meaning: Used to downplay a situation. Example: “Don’t worry about it, NBD.”

38. MCM – Man Crush Monday

Meaning: Used to post about a male crush on Mondays. Example: “Here’s my MCM, isn’t he cute?”

39. WCW – Woman Crush Wednesday

Meaning: Used to post about a female crush on Wednesdays. Example: “Shoutout to my WCW!”

40. BF – Boyfriend

Meaning: Used to refer to a male partner. Example: “Having dinner with my BF.”

41. GF – Girlfriend

Meaning: Used to refer to a female partner. Example: “Going on a trip with my GF.”

42. OTP – On The Phone

Meaning: Used to indicate being engaged in a phone conversation. Example: “Can’t talk, I’m OTP.”

43. BFN – Bye For Now

Meaning: Used to end a conversation temporarily. Example: “Gotta run, BFN.”

44. CUL8R – See You Later

Meaning: Used to indicate a future meeting. Example: “I’ll be there soon, CUL8R.”

45. TIA – Thanks In Advance

Meaning: Used to show gratitude before an action is completed. Example: “Can you send me the report? TIA.”

46. ROFL – Rolling On The Floor Laughing

Meaning: Used to indicate something extremely funny. Example: “That joke made me ROFL.”

47. IMHO – In My Humble Opinion

Meaning: Used to express a modest opinion. Example: “IMHO, that was the best movie of the year.”

48. AFAIK – As Far As I Know

Meaning: Used to express limited knowledge. Example: “AFAIK, the event is still on.”

49. AFAIC – As Far As I’m Concerned

Meaning: Used to express a personal perspective. Example: “AFAIC, we should go ahead with the plan.”

50. IDGAF – I Don’t Give A F***

Meaning: Used to show strong indifference. Example: “IDGAF about what they say.”

51. FBO – Facebook Official

Meaning: Used to describe a relationship status update on Facebook. Example: “We’re now FBO!”

52. DND – Do Not Disturb

Meaning: Used to request no interruptions. Example: “Studying for exams, DND.”

53. TTYS – Talk To You Soon

Meaning: Used to end a conversation with the intent to continue later. Example: “Gotta go now, TTYS.”

54. GR8 – Great

Meaning: Used to express something positive. Example: “That sounds GR8!”

55. B4 – Before

Meaning: Used to indicate prior timing. Example: “Let’s meet B4 the movie.”

56. CU – See You

Meaning: Used to indicate a future meeting. Example: “Leaving now, CU at the party!”

57. EZ – Easy

Meaning: Used to describe something simple. Example: “This homework was EZ.”

58. MSG – Message

Meaning: Used to refer to a communication. Example: “Send me a MSG later.”

59. N/A – Not Applicable

Meaning: Used to indicate something doesn’t apply. Example: “Question 5 is N/A.”

60. RLY – Really

Meaning: Used to emphasize something. Example: “Do you RLY think so?”

61. SUP – What’s Up?

Meaning: Used as a casual greeting. Example: “Hey, SUP?”

62. THX – Thanks

Meaning: Used to express gratitude. Example: “THX for helping out.”

63. YW – You’re Welcome

Meaning: Used in response to thanks. Example: “YW, anytime!”

67. GM – Good Morning

Meaning: Used as a morning greeting. Example: “GM, have a great day!”

68. GN – Good Night

Meaning: Used as a nighttime farewell. Example: “Time to sleep, GN.”

69. ILYSM – I Love You So Much

Meaning: Used to express deep affection. Example: “ILYSM, you mean everything to me.”

70. IMU – I Miss You

Meaning: Used to express longing for someone. Example: “IMU already, can’t wait to see you.”

71. IG – Instagram

Meaning: Used to refer to the social media platform. Example: “Check out my latest post on IG.”

72. FT – FaceTime

Meaning: Used to refer to video calls. Example: “Let’s FT later.”

73. TFTI – Thanks For The Invite

Meaning: Used to express gratitude for an invitation. Example: “TFTI to the party, had a blast!”

74. TYT – Take Your Time

Meaning: Used to give someone permission to proceed at their pace. Example: “No rush, TYT with the project.”

75. PAW – Parents Are Watching

Meaning: Used to caution about parental observation. Example: “Can’t talk freely, PAW.”

76. SOS – Someone Over Shoulder

Meaning: Used to warn about someone nearby. Example: “SOS, can’t chat now.”

77. WYD – What You Doing?

Meaning: Used to ask about current activities. Example: “WYD tonight?”

78. SMTH – Something

Meaning: Used to refer to an unspecified thing. Example: “I got you SMTH for your birthday.”

79. TBC – To Be Continued

Meaning: Used to signify an ongoing story or event. Example: “TBC in the next snap.”

80. OMW – On My Way

Meaning: Used to indicate en route. Example: “OMW, be there soon.”

83. XOXO – Hugs and Kisses

Meaning: Used to express affection. Example: “Miss you, XOXO.”

84. F4F – Follow For Follow

Meaning: Used to request reciprocal social media follows. Example: “F4F on Instagram?”

85. LMFAO – Laughing My F***ing Ass Off

Meaning: Used to express extreme laughter. Example: “That joke had me LMFAO.”

86. LMAO – Laughing My Ass Off

Meaning: Used to express laughter. Example: “Your story was hilarious, LMAO.”

87. STFU – Shut The F*** Up

Meaning: Used to demand silence. Example: “STFU, I’m trying to concentrate.”

88. WTF – What The F***

Meaning: Used to express disbelief or shock. Example: “WTF, why would you do that?”

90. IDC – I Don’t Care

Meaning: Used to express lack of concern. Example: “IDC what they think.”

94. NM – Not Much

Meaning: Used to indicate little happening. Example: “NM, just chilling.”

95. IK – I Know

Meaning: Used to acknowledge understanding. Example: “IK what you mean.”

96. DGAF – Don’t Give A F***

Meaning: Used to express indifference. Example: “DGAF about their drama.”

97. IKY – I Know You

Meaning: Used to reference familiarity. Example: “IKY, you always do that.”

98. OFC – Of Course

Meaning: Used to express agreement or confirmation. Example: “OFC I’ll be there.”

99. IC – I See

Meaning: Used to indicate understanding. Example: “IC what you’re saying.”

100. J/K – Just Kidding

Meaning: Used to clarify a joke or sarcasm. Example: “J/K, you know I’m teasing.”

These popular Snapchat slangs add a layer of fun and expressiveness to your conversations. Whether you’re chatting with friends or sharing updates, incorporating these terms can enhance your communication on the platform.

