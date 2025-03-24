How to Get Instagram Link from App: A Beginner Guide

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, allowing users to share photos, videos, and stories with their followers. Whether you want to share your profile, a friend’s profile, a post, or a story, knowing how to get the Instagram link from the app is essential. This beginner-friendly guide will walk you through the process step by step.

How to Get Your Instagram Profile Link

Your Instagram profile link is a direct URL that leads to your personal Instagram page, making it easy to share your account with others. This link follows a simple format: https://www.instagram.com/yourusername/ , where “yourusername” is your unique Instagram handle. Unlike posts or stories, your profile link remains constant and can be copied and shared anytime. While Instagram doesn’t provide a direct “Copy Profile Link” button within the app, you can manually construct it using your username.

Additionally, newer Instagram versions allow users to share their profile via QR codes, offering another convenient way to distribute the link. Whether for networking, business promotions, or personal connections, having your Instagram profile link handy ensures seamless sharing across different platforms.

Steps to Find Your Instagram Profile Link:

Open the Instagram app on your mobile device. Tap on your profile icon at the bottom right corner. Find your username at the top of the profile page. Manually create your link using the format above. Copy the link by typing it in a message or notes and sharing it.

Alternative Method (Android & iPhone)

Open your profile. Tap the three horizontal lines (☰) at the top right. Select QR Code (for newer Instagram versions). Scan the QR code or use the ‘Share Profile’ option to copy the link.

How to Get Someone Else’s Instagram Profile Link

Getting someone else’s Instagram profile link is a simple way to share their account with others. Since every Instagram profile has a unique URL in the format https://www.instagram.com/username/ , you can manually create the link if you know their username.

However, Instagram also provides a built-in option to copy a profile link directly from the app. By visiting the person’s profile and using the “Copy Profile URL” option, you can quickly obtain their link without needing to type it manually.

This feature is especially useful for sharing business accounts, influencer profiles, or friends’ pages via messaging apps, social media, or emails. Keep in mind that if the profile is private, only approved followers will be able to view its content, even if they have the link.

Steps to Copy Another User’s Profile Link:

Open the Instagram app. Search for the profile you want to share. Tap on the three dots (⋮ on Android, ⋯ on iPhone) in the top right corner. Select ‘Copy Profile URL’. The link is now copied to your clipboard and can be shared.

How to Get an Instagram Post Link

Getting an Instagram post link allows you to share specific photos, videos, or carousel posts with others. Each Instagram post has a unique URL that can be copied directly from the app. To obtain the link, simply tap on the three-dot menu (⋮ or ⋯) located at the top right of the post and select “Copy Link.”

The link will be saved to your clipboard, allowing you to paste and share it anywhere, such as in messages, social media, or emails. If the post is from a private account, only approved followers will be able to access it, even with the link. This feature is especially useful for sharing engaging content, referencing specific posts, or bookmarking posts for later viewing.

Steps to Copy a Post Link:

Open the Instagram app. Find the post you want to share. Tap the three dots (⋮ or ⋯) at the top right of the post. Select ‘Copy Link’. The link is copied to your clipboard and ready to be shared.

How to Get an Instagram Story Link

Getting an Instagram Story link allows you to share temporary content with others before it disappears after 24 hours. Unlike posts, stories do not have a direct “Copy Link” option for all users.

However, if you have a public account and over 10,000 followers or a verified account, you can add links to your stories using the “Link” sticker, making it easier for viewers to tap and access external content. If you want to share your own story, you can use the “Share” option and send it directly to others via Instagram DMs.

For someone else’s story, you can only share it if they have tagged you, in which case Instagram allows you to “Add to Your Story” or forward it to others. If the story is saved as a highlight, you can access and share it later like a regular Instagram post.

For Your Own Story:

Open your Instagram story. Tap the three dots (⋮ or ⋯) at the bottom right. Select ‘Copy Link’. The link is now copied to your clipboard.

For Someone Else’s Story:

You cannot copy a link directly unless the user has a public account and has shared the story as a post or highlighted it.

How to Get an Instagram Reel Link

Getting an Instagram Reel link is useful for sharing short video content with others on different platforms. Each Reel has a unique URL that can be copied directly from the Instagram app.

To get the link, open the Reel you want to share, tap the three-dot menu (⋮ or ⋯) in the bottom right corner, and select “Copy Link.” The link will be saved to your clipboard, allowing you to paste and share it via messages, social media, or emails.

If the Reel is from a public account, anyone with the link can view it, but if it’s from a private account, only approved followers will have access. This feature makes it easy to promote content, collaborate with others, or save interesting Reels for future reference.

Steps to Copy a Reel Link:

Open Instagram and navigate to the Reel you want to share. Tap the three dots (⋮ or ⋯) in the bottom right corner. Select ‘Copy Link’. Paste and share the link wherever needed.

How to Get an Instagram IGTV Link

Getting an Instagram IGTV link allows you to share long-form video content with others. Each IGTV video has a unique URL that can be copied directly from the Instagram app. To obtain the link, open the IGTV video you want to share, tap the three-dot menu (⋮ or ⋯) at the bottom of the video, and select “Copy Link.”

The link will be saved to your clipboard, allowing you to paste and share it via messages, emails, or social media. If the IGTV video is from a public account, anyone with the link can view it, whereas private account videos will only be accessible to approved followers. Sharing IGTV links is a great way to promote long-form content, tutorials, interviews, and other engaging videos with a wider audience.

Steps to Copy an IGTV Video Link:

Open Instagram and navigate to the IGTV section. Find the IGTV video you want to share. Tap the three dots (⋮ or ⋯) at the bottom of the video. Select ‘Copy Link’. Paste and share the link.

Getting an Instagram comment link allows you to share a specific comment under a post, making it easier for others to find and engage with it. However, Instagram does not have a built-in feature to directly copy a comment link like it does for posts or profiles.

A workaround is to open the post, locate the comment you want to share, and take a screenshot or manually direct someone to it. In some cases, if Instagram introduces comment linking for public posts, you may find an option to “Copy Link” by long-pressing the comment.

For now, the best way to share a comment is to guide others to the post and mention the username of the person who made the comment, ensuring they can find it easily.

Open the Instagram app and find the post with the comment you want to share. Tap and hold the comment. If available, select ‘Copy Link’ (this feature may not be available for all users).

How to Get an Instagram Hashtag or Location Link

Getting an Instagram hashtag or location link allows you to share trending topics or specific places with others. Each hashtag and location on Instagram has a unique URL that can be copied directly from the app.

To obtain a hashtag link, tap on any hashtag in a post or search for one in the Instagram search bar. Once on the hashtag page, tap the three-dot menu (⋮ or ⋯) in the top right corner and select “Copy Link.”

Similarly, for a location link, tap on a location tag in a post or search for a place in the Explore tab, then use the same method to copy the link. These links can be shared via messages, social media, or emails, making it easy to direct others to trending topics, events, or specific places on Instagram.

Steps to Copy a Hashtag or Location Link:

Open an Instagram post with the hashtag or location you want to share. Tap on the hashtag or location. In the new window, tap the three dots (⋮ or ⋯) in the top right. Select ‘Copy Link’. Paste and share the link.

Conclusion

Getting an Instagram link from the app is simple and can be done in various ways, depending on whether you’re sharing a profile, post, story, reel, or even a comment. By following the steps above, you can easily copy and share Instagram links with others, making social interactions smoother and more efficient.

Whether you’re a content creator, marketer, or casual user, knowing how to copy Instagram links will help you engage better with your audience. Happy sharing!