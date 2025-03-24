Greece Residency Permit by Investment in 2025

Greece Golden Visa, September 2024: The Greece Golden Visa Program has undergone substantial revisions, with new investment opportunities and raised thresholds in place. However, by investing €250,000 in already-existing real estate investment opportunities, investors can still obtain a five-year residence permit. Commercial properties can be converted to residential usage or listed buildings can be restored for €250,000.

About the Greece Golden Visa

The Greece Golden Visa is a residence-by-investment program that permits non-EU citizens to obtain Greek residency by investing in real estate or other assets in Greece

The Greek Golden Visa Program was introduced in 2013 and offers a five-year residency permit in return for as little as €250,000 in Greek real estate. Your family is welcome to participate in the residence program. You can live in Greece and travel across the Schengen area without a visa if you have the Greek Golden Visa. We at Get Golden Visa have market expertise because we have assisted hundreds of families in finding the ideal property in Greece and obtaining their Golden Visa.

The minimum investment amount required is €250,000, with a processing time of approximately six months. Additionally, there is no minimum stay requirement for applicants.

Greece Residency Permit

You and your family can reside in Greece if you have a Greek Golden Visa. You are welcome to stay for as long as you like. In actuality, there is also no minimum stay requirement. Benefits from public healthcare and education are also included in the right to reside in Greece.

Visa-Free Travel Right

You can travel freely throughout the Schengen area with the Golden Visa without requiring a separate visa. The 26 European nations that make up the Schengen zone have formally done away with border controls and visa requirements at their shared borders.

Family Reunification

Is it possible for your family to accompany you? They certainly can. You are permitted to enroll your spouse and children under 21 in the residence plan. This implies that everyone of these family members is eligible to apply for and benefit from a Golden Visa card. The Extended Family benefit is offered by the Greek program in addition to the other Golden Visa programs. This implies that there are no additional prerequisites for the parents and parents-in-law of the lead applicant to obtain cards.

Residence Permit Through Real Estate Investment: A Rare Advantage

Greece’s Golden Visa program has the lowest investment criterion in Europe. The initiative allows you to invest as little as €250,000 in Greek real estate.

During the 2008 financial crisis, the Greek real estate market was severely damaged and struggled for over ten years. The Greek real estate market is trending upward as of 2023.

The Double Taxation

It is likely that your foreign income will not be taxed in Greece, depending on where you live and how long you stay there. If so, you can continue operating your business outside of Greece and take advantage of certain tax advantages. Foreign nationals who reside in Greece as tax residents are also eligible for tax incentives. For retirees, digital nomads, and other specific expat groups, there are several incentive schemes. To find out if you qualify for any of these benefits, be sure to consult your qualified financial counselor.

Who is eligible for Greece Golden Visa?

Making a qualifying investment in Greece is a must to apply for Greece Golden Visa.The conditions for residency in Greece are quite simple. Candidates must be at least eighteen years old, non-EU/EEA nationals, and have no criminal history. They must also make a qualified investment, such as in government bonds, real estate, or other authorized options, and have current health insurance for Greece. They also need to demonstrate that their investment funds are legitimate and that they do not endanger public safety or order.

Final Words

Due to the complexity of Golden Visa application processes, investors often seek professional assistance for investment decisions, legal guidance, and overall process management. Companies like Get Golden Visa, which specialize in investment-based residency and citizenship programs, provide expert consultancy to ensure a smooth and efficient application experience. Their guidance helps applicants navigate legal requirements, choose the right investment options, and complete the process successfully.