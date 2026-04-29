10 Steps to Taking a Year Off and Traveling the World

Have you been thinking about taking some time out to travel the world? When it comes to leading a good life, we all have different ideas of what this might look like. But if you’re someone who wants to travel and experience the world, taking a year off to do that could be a great option for you. However, it will require a lot of planning. In this blog post, we are going to explore then ten steps to making it happen!

1. Know That it’s Right For You

First of all, you want to be sure that this is something that feels right for you. Knowing that you will enjoy it and that it’s something you really want to do is key here. If this is something that you’ve wanted to do for a long time and can’t stop thinking about, it’s a pretty good sign that it could be a great experience for you. But it’s not for everyone! So, before you make a huge life change, you need to be sure that it’s what you want.

2. Decide How You Want it To Go

When you know that this is something that you really want to do, you then need to get a bit clearer on what it might look like. When it comes to travel, we all want to do and experience different things. So, following a premade travel template might not work for you. Instead, you need to think about the kind of experiences you want to have. Do you want to backpack the whole way and see all the sights? Do you want to work casually in some places or live like a local? Or do you want any high-end or luxury experiences? It’s important to work out how you’d ideally like this to look.

3. Create an Accurate Budget

From here, you can then start to think about the costs involved. As you may imagine, traveling around the world for a year won’t come cheap! But that doesn’t mean it has to be expensive either. Looking at the indicative costs of around-the-world travel is always a good place to start. From there, you can start to play around with your ideas more clearly and work out how this might look for you in reality.

4. Work Out What You Need to Get

Alongside that, you’ll want to focus on some of the things that you need to buy for your travels. Of course, you’ll need a large travel backpack or some luggage to take with you between locations. You’ll also need travel and safety essentials like a flashlight, chargers, universal power adapters, a reusable water bottle, and anything for your comfort when you’re traveling, such as a neck pillow. There’s also clothing to think about here, along with anything else you wish to bring.

5. Plan Your Itinerary

The next thing you need to do is firm up your travel itinerary. Planning an around-the-world travel itinerary can feel intimidating at first and seem like a lot of work, but you can certainly take your time with it. Think about the locations you really want to see and how long you want to spend in each place. You also need to consider the best time to travel to each area and what makes sense in terms of logistics and travel.

6. Figure Out Spending and Income

Even though you’ve worked out the costs that will be involved in your trip, you will also want to think about monthly spending budgets and what you are likely to need to work toward. You’ll also want to consider what income you might get each month or whether you’ll save first and rely on that during your time.

7. Choose Whether to Work or Not

With that in mind, you might want to think about whether you’d like to work or not while you travel. This can work in two ways. The first is whether you want to work casually when you travel, such as doing bar work if your visa permits it. Or you may want to take on some remote or freelance work during your travels to help fund your trip.

8. Pack Well

The next thing you need to make sure that you do here is to pack well. Of course, heading out on an around-the-world trip will often mean that you need enough stuff to last you, but you’re also going to have limited space! This is why packing smart is really important. Referring to a detailed packing list for an around-the-world trip can be really useful for you here. That way, you can make sure that you have everything you need while not being too weighed down with things.

9. Stay Safe

Then, when it comes to heading out and enjoying your highly anticipated trip, you need to make sure that you’re staying safe. If you’re traveling solo, you may be even more concerned about your safety. Making sure that you read up on the best tips for staying safe and researching the countries that you’re heading to is key. Being aware of your surroundings and avoiding any common unsafe areas or actions is also important. Ultimately, you want to enjoy this trip and not be at risk throughout it.

10. Be Flexible Along the Way

Finally, you also need to make sure that you’re being as flexible as you can along the way. Even if you have fixed ideas in your mind about how you want this trip to go and what you want to do, making sure that you take it one day or week or month at a time is key. Things change, and you may find yourself wanting to stay longer in one place or moving on sooner than you thought. This is why it can often be good to have a rough plan but only secure bookings for a few steps in advance. That way, you get to enjoy yourself but still go with the flow and see where your trip takes you!