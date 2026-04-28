Is Mysterium VPN a Good Option? A 2026 Review

Internet privacy, security, and independence are hot-button topics for a lot of people who are regularly online. This, combined with the fact that many websites and online services are restricted to specific countries, as well as the rising concern about net neutrality, have led to the rise of PVNs.

A VPN (virtual private network) allows you to browse the internet with a masked IP address. This basically means that you can be more anonymous when you use the internet, and you can browse, use social media, stream content, and even play games through a VPN. You can access more of the internet without being tied to location-based services, and you can enjoy a lot more privacy as you do so.

Mysterium VPN offers all of these services, while promising a truly free and decentralised web. Does it deliver?

What Makes Mysterium VPN Stand Out?

One thing that makes Mysterium VPN different from its competitors is the decentralized network system it uses. Mysterium VPN has two types of IPs: the traditional datacenter IPs that most VPNs use, as well as residential IPs, which are decentralized. Depending on the plan you get, you can access one type of IP or the other. The main benefit of a decentralized network is that it’s less likely than other VPN providers to get blocked by apps and services, so you can access more through your VPN. Mysterium VPN has a huge decentralized network, with more than 7500 IP addresses and counting in its system.

It really stands out that Mysterium VPN prioritizes the security and privacy of its users when you look at their ethos and how their systems work. It doesn’t keep logs, it uses encryption, and has both DNS and IP leak protection, so you can feel secure while you’re using it.

Mysterium VPN can be used for work, streaming, and gaming, just like other VPNs, but you can potentially access more and with more privacy.

Benefits of Mysterium VPN

Before investing in any product, it’s important to look at some of the pros and cons. As well as the decentralized network that allows you to browse with more freedom and privacy, what other features might make Mysterium VPN a good option for you?

Wide Country Reach

Mysterium VPN has an enormous pool of IPs, as mentioned before, but it also has a very wide reach. You can access over 100 countries when using Mysterium VPN, depending on what plan you use. This means that you can access many more websites and services, which is great for gaming or streaming, and can be helpful when browsing.

You also get a lot of choices with what country or even city to use when you’re using your VPN.

Covers Multiple Devices

If only one device is connected to a VPN, you only get limited benefits from it, especially if you tend to split your gaming, streaming, and browsing between multiple devices, as most people do. But depending on your plan, you can have up to 15 devices connected to Mysterium VPN at any time, which should cover all of your bases.

High Speeds

One of the most important features of a VPN is that it has to be fast. Mysterium VPN has a stable connection, so you don’t have to battle with the connection dying and reconnecting over and over again. It also has high upload and download speeds, so you can use your devices as you would normally, without your internet connection slowing down too much.

Money-Back Guarantee

If you’re not happy with Mysterium VPN for whatever reason, want to try a different option, or your circumstances have changed, there is a 7-day money-back guarantee. This is especially helpful for the longer plans, as they’re more expensive upfront. Otherwise, use a monthly plan that you can cancel more easily.

Potential Downsides of Mysterium VPN

Not every product is perfect, and it’s arguably even more important to explore the downsides of a product as well as the upside. This can help you make a more informed decision and, if you go for it anyway, you know what to look out for.

Not Yet Compatible With Linux

Mysterium VPN is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS, meaning that it works well with most devices. But it’s not yet compatible with Linux. If your computer uses Linux, it’s worth paying attention to Mysterium VPN, though, because they have plans to integrate it into their service.

Expensive Monthly Model

If you want to use Mysterium VPN on the monthly model, you can expect to pay from $10.49 to $18.49 per month. While this isn’t the most expensive VPN, it still adds up. However, you can save a huge amount of money by exploring the yearly models, especially the 2-year model that slashes these prices by over 80%.

Relatively Sparse on Features

Mysterium VPN does what you’d expect from a VPN, but doesn’t have any bells and whistles. This simplicity allows it to focus on its service far better, but if you want an all-in-one service with loads of different toys and features, this might not be the best option for you.

No Malware Protection on Cheaper Plans

Mysterium VPN does offer malware protection, but only on the Pro plan. If you get the cheaper basic or Plus plans, you will also need a separate malware protection plan for your device.

Overall Thoughts

If you’re interested in getting a VPN, you’re probably concerned about your security and privacy when you’re online. There are lots of good reasons to invest in a VPN, but you should get the right one.

Mysterium VPN has exactly the same concerns and priorities as its users. The people behind it want to make the internet more easily accessible for everyone, so you don’t end up locked behind location barriers that make no sense.

So, if you want a VPN that promises more privacy and freedom, this could be the right product for you.