Instagram views: What Counts as a view on Instagram Videos

Photo by Tofros.com from Pexels

Most of the users want to know the factors behind the Instagram views because they don’t know what counts as a view on videos. Today, we will talk about what Instagram counts as a view when you post a video on Instagram. A lot of Instagrammers are confused that what views means whether it is caused by another account or by them. Read on to learn more about how the Instagram algorithm works when it comes to counting the views on Instagram videos.

What Counts as a video View on Instagram?

On Instagram, when a user views your video for more than three seconds then it will count it as a video view and your video will get one view count. That’s means, if you want to see the video views on Instagram then it exactly means that how many users watched your video more than three seconds.

As you know, Instagram gives a lot of importance to user engagement than Instagram likes and share, so it will consider one view count when a video gets more than 3 second view time that means viewer got engaged in the videos. Instagram will never count an Instagram view on the video when a user views your video for a second and scroll down because it depicts that people are not interested in viewing your video.

There is another question that either video gets a view or not when the user plays it with audio or views it with sound. The answer is that your video will be gotten one view of whether the user views it with the audio or without audio. It is a great thing, isn’t it? The same rule applies to the Instagram stories and you will get a view if your Instagram story has been watched for more than three seconds.

Does Instagram count multiple Views?

A lot of users don’t know what does Instagram count multiple views from an account and the answer is no. Instagram counts 1 view from an account regardless of whether this account views the video many times. When someone views the video for 3 seconds or more from an account, this video will get one view count from this account. It is just like Instagram likes, when you hit the lie button for a photo twice, this photo will be credited one like not two likes.

Does View your own video Count as an Instagram View?

It is a very simple yet valid question that comes in the mind of every person that either Instagram will credit you a view count when you view your own video. The answer is that when you post your video on your Instagram profile and you watch your own video for more than 3 seconds then Instagram will count it as an Instagram view. You will see a count rise up when you view your own video for 3 seconds or more. But if you won’t view your video for 3 seconds, you will not get one view count on your video.