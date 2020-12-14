Everything You Need to Know About Buying Instagram Followers

Growing your Instagram is tempting but also a little tricky. Many people have their brands or businesses on Instagram, and their main priority is to have a high follower count. Other people wish to be Instagram influencers and are also desperate for thousands of followers on their social media account.

There are many different methods to grow your Instagram following – including the right way or the short cut.

The right way takes a significant amount of time, dedication, and effort from your end. This is to create engaging content that attracts people and focuses on a good Instagram marketing strategy that helps boost your online presence.

However, not many people have the patience for that and are more interested in opting for the shortcut. This means they purchase Instagram followers – which is a small price to pay for popularity.

Why Buy Followers?

When you and I find an account on Instagram, the first thing we look at is the number of their followers. This is why brands and influencers buy followers for Instagram.

For celebrities, influencers, and brands, having a high Instagram follower count means generating more fame or business for themselves.

However, there is always a downside to shortcuts. By purchasing Instagram followers, one can never have their account verified (blue tick) on Instagram, and nor will they be able to have a loyal customer base for their products.

The biggest reason why people buy followers is that they perceive Instagram as a competition of popularity. The more followers you have, the more popular you are.

How to Buy Instagram Followers

Some people wish to give their accounts a small head-start by purchasing the first few thousand followers. This allows more genuine accounts to follow them – leading to a good, organic Instagram presence.

The method of buying Instagram followers is easy. You will have to have a public account and then link your account to an online service. You will have the freedom to select how many followers you want to buy and then make a purchase accordingly.

There are hundreds of companies online who are willing to sell Instagram followers to you. The best part about some of them is that they promise authentic followers, not fake accounts or bots. While you may have to pay a little more for their reliable services, buying real followers is far more effective than wasting your money on fake followers.

How Much Does It Cost?

Depending on the service and brand you choose, there will be varying prices. There are many cheap services available online that can sell up to 1,000 Instagram followers to you for as low as $10. However, as mentioned earlier, these followers may be inactive or fake accounts. The reason why fake accounts are bad for your Instagram page is that they will never engage with your posts by liking or commenting – meaning they serve absolutely no purpose to the growth of your account.

Then, there are also many expensive Instagram follower services. Their prices are higher because they promise genuine followers as well as high engagement on your posts.

Should You Buy Instagram Followers?

Here’s the bottom line: you need to consider your goals when buying Instagram followers.

If you aim to only give your account a little jump start, then buying Instagram followers may benefit your brand. However, if you plan to rely on fake followers to build your entire brand persona, you may need to rethink your strategy.