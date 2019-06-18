5 Best Digital Collaboration Tools for Businesses

Teamwork and collaboration are the heart of what makes a business successful. Collaboration helps employees work in a more productive way to ensure that business goals are met and tasks are completed. With advancing technology, collaboration is easier than ever and when provided with the right tools, employees can master long-distance or remote collaboration with ease. So what are some of the best digital collaboration software programs currently available?

Trello

Image via Flickr by planeta

Trello is used not only to facilitate dialogue between team members but also as a tool to be able to monitor team progress and organize the various tasks. It provides users with an overview of what is currently being worked on, by who, and how far they have come toward accomplishing that task. It works somewhat like a digital bulletin board where you can find up-to-date information about the work being done.

Troop Messenger

Troop Messenger is a team communication tool that can be used to accommodate any size of organization or project. The navigation of the app is smooth and easy to operate for those who are less technically apt. It works across multiple platforms to allow users to connect in one place to discuss the project, seek feedback, or give progress updates. The software is soon to gain a new feature which will provide the ability to add noncompany employee users who may need to be consulted throughout a project.

Slack

Slack is known as the digital water cooler of the office. It was designed to help facilitate communication among team members, is easy to use, and easy to receive communication. One of the best parts of the app is that you can communicate with other team members quickly and even hold conversations as if you were chatting.

Google Suite

Google Suite is a fantastic collaboration tool when you need to share spreadsheets, data, or work in a word processing program. You can share and edit each team member’s documents and keep track of progress on each project. One of the nice things about Google Suite is that most employees are already familiar with the spreadsheet and word processing software, making it easier to get started with little to no training.

JIRA

JIRA is a development software that has been adapted to foster team use. With JIRA, you can organize your workflow, allowing teams to review and comment on project status, ask questions, and share timelines through boards, task assignments, and the ability to split projects into multiple parts. Reports can be generated in minutes so that you can stay on top of where each work is in the process.

By giving employees the proper tools they need to effectively collaborate on projects, you will be able to improve productivity, increase accountability, be better organized, and deliver projects when you need to. With the ability to use remote workers who can bring what you need to projects or allow your current workers to work from other locations, you will be able to more efficiently deliver what your clients need and continue to scale your business as you want to. Modern intranet software capabilities can help provide your business with a cost-effective collaboration strategy it needs to communicate more effectively and drive your company forward.