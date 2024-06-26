Why is my iPhone Battery Draining Even When Charging?

Highlights

Two factors can impact the battery life of your phone: Increased volume and screen brightness. If you find these two settings to be high on your phone, try reducing both of them. You need not panic if you notice your phone battery percentage to vary a little during charging. This variation may be due to several factors including temperature, and background apps. When you turn on the low power mode, a few tasks are limited and hence your battery is saved from getting drained.

One of the major concerns while using a smartphone is its battery life. Sometimes, you might notice your iPhone’s battery draining even when charging. This can definitely be frustrating for anyone.

So, the first thought that will come to your mind is: why is my phone dying while charging? This article will take you through all the tips and tricks to overcome this issue, and also explore the reasons for the same.

Why is My Phone Dying While Charging?

There might be various possibilities for this issue to occur. Some of the reasons are listed below:

Apps Running in the Background

There will be some applications on your phone that will be running in the background. These applications will consume power even when you are charging your phone.

Damaged Charging Cable

If your charging cable is damaged or faulty, then, power may not be fully transmitted while charging your phone.

Increased Volume and Screen Brightness

Two factors can impact the battery life of your phone: Increased volume and screen brightness. If you find these two settings to be high on your phone, try reducing both of them.

Using Several Apps Simultaneously

If you have opened several applications on your phone simultaneously, then these may lead to extra power usage.

Glitches in Software

If there is some software glitch in your phone, it may cause your battery level to drop quickly while you are charging.

Faulty Charging Ports

If your charging port contains any dust accumulation, it may also be a reason for your battery life being short. Since your phone won’t charge properly, your battery will also drain faster.

Using Aged Phones

Parting ways with your favorite smartphone is not an easy task. You may have it for quite a long time. So, if yours is one such aged phone, no wonder you are facing battery drain issues.

When your smartphone becomes old, its capacity to retain the charge also decreases.

There is one way with which you can check your battery health on your iPhone. Open settings -> battery -> battery health & charging.

There, you can see your battery’s capacity, performance, and whether your battery requires servicing.

Incomplete App Updations

You would have noticed apps getting updated on your phone. But, the update will stop suddenly due to some reasons.

Hence, these apps will frequently open in the background and start updating. This might also be one of the reasons for your battery power getting drained.

Now that we have seen some of the reasons, let us look at other parameters too.

Is Your iPhone and Charger Compatible?

When you use a compatible wall adapter and cable, your phone will charge properly as there will be appropriate power flow.

In cases where you are using a third-party charger or a weak charger, your phone may not receive the appropriate power for charging. So, resort to the original iPhone charger swiftly and see if you can escape from this battery drain issue.

Are You Charging Your iPhone by Connecting to a Laptop?

Sometimes, you might charge your phone by connecting it to a laptop. While doing so, you may face this charging issue. Because most smartphones have fast charging features, your laptops may not meet the high amperage ratings of these phones as their designs are different.

So, seek the help of a wall outlet and check if the issue persists. Hopefully, it should not.

Should You be Worried if Your iPhone Battery Drains While Charging?

You need not panic if you notice your phone battery percentage to vary a little during charging. This variation may be due to several factors including temperature, and background apps.

Then when should you be concerned about your battery life? You are charging your phone correctly using the right methods, and still your battery charge doesn’t last longer, this is a red signal for you. You have to take some immediate steps to resolve this issue.

What Will Happen to the Battery Life if You Drop Your Phone?

If you drop your phone, there will be an impact on the battery life. However, it depends on several factors, namely, how severely your phone has been dropped, your phone’s model, and the status of the battery before the phone was dropped.

In cases where you have dropped your phone so hard that there is physical damage to your phone including a screen crack, or some of the internal components are affected, then your battery performance may get affected in the long run.

Luckily, if your phone has endured a minor drop, and there is no sign of any physical or internal damage, then you can remain at peace as your phone’s battery life is no longer at risk.

How Can You Improve the Charging Efficiency of Your iPhone?

You can try following the tips and tricks below to improve the charging efficiency of your iPhone:

Ensure Your Background Apps are Shut Down Completely

You can confirm once that all your background apps are closed completely. How to do so?

On your home screen, swipe upwards from the bottom of the screen, and pause in the middle.

Swipe either to the left or right to spot the apps that you wish to close.

Swipe up on the preview of the apps and close them.

Turn On the Airplane Mode

You can leave your phone turned on while charging. But, to avoid unwanted wireless connections from draining your battery, turn on the airplane mode.

Use the Low Power Mode

When you turn on the low power mode, a few tasks are limited and hence your battery is saved from getting drained. So, what features can you expect to be disabled after enabling this mode?

Brightness of your screen

Auto lock

Automatic downloads

Refreshing of background apps

Try Charging Your iPhone Without its Case

Sometimes, your iPhone case may also be the reason for your battery to drain faster. How is this possible? It is because the surrounding temperature may be higher and hence, the case of your phone can also cause an increase in temperature.

Removing the case helps your iPhone to cool down quickly. This way, you can increase your charging speed.

Charge Your iPhone Away from Sunlight

When you charge your iPhone by exposing it to direct sunlight, it may let your phone become warmer than required.

You can switch your charging spot to a cool, and ventilated space, and guess what? Your charging speed would have increased.

Turn Off Optimized Charging

Apple launched a feature called optimized charging to protect the iPhone’s battery health and to stop it from getting overcharged.

However, this same feature can even stop your iPhone from getting charged properly at times. So, you can turn off the optimized charging option while charging your phone.

Disabling this feature is very simple. Go to settings -> Charging Optimization -> None.

Now, it will be turned off.

Avoid Using Your iPhone While Charging

Try not to use your iPhone while charging. In case of unavoidable situations, restrict using it for simple tasks. Don’t play games while charging as they heat your phone and stop your battery from charging efficiently.

FAQs

1. If your phone has any virus or malware, will it impact its battery life?

Yes. The presence of viruses or malware can impact your phone’s battery life. The malware is responsible for running processes in the background which drains lots of power even when you are not using your phone.

2. Will installing updates be a solution to your battery life issue?

Yes. Sometimes, your battery life issue may come to an end when you install updates or have the latest software.

Wrapping Up

Next time, when you find your iPhone’s battery draining faster than usual, remember to follow the tips and tricks above. Doing so can enhance your phone’s battery life.