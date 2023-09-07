Patrick Carroll’s Philanthropy: Bringing Hope Through Shoe Donations

Patrick Carroll, a prominent figure in the real estate industry, has brought about a meaningful change in the lives of countless children through his dedicated efforts to provide shoes to those in need. As the CEO of CARROLL, his commitment to philanthropy has manifested in several shoe donation initiatives, delivering hope and happiness to numerous young individuals.

Notably, Patrick Carroll is embarking on a mission to participate in 10 Boys and Girls Club events, already making a profound impact on the lives of children who require assistance. Here is a summary of the events he has been part of thus far:

Miami Event: In August 2022, Patrick Carroll collaborated with influencer Ben Kickz to distribute 600 pairs of sought-after sneakers to children in Miami. This initiative aimed to equip kids who couldn’t afford sports shoes, infusing joy and enthusiasm among the young members of the club.

Tampa Event: November 2022 witnessed Carroll’s visit to Tampa, where he generously donated $100,000 worth of sneakers to the Boys and Girls Club’s members. His philanthropic journey continued, bringing hope and smiles to the local children.

Atlanta Event: March 2023 marked Carroll’s provision of around 600 pairs of shoes , valued at $100,000, to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. His personal connection to Atlanta, the place where he initiated his business, added an extra layer of significance to this event. Carroll took the opportunity to share insights about entrepreneurship and the significance of dedicated effort with the attending children.

Ongoing 10-Stop Tour: Carroll’s dedication to giving back extends beyond individual events. He announced a comprehensive 10-stop tour across the nation in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club organization. The objective of this tour is to donate a staggering $1 million worth of shoes in total. Carroll’s journey to spread positivity and support among children in urban areas remains an inspiring feat that continues to bring smiles to young faces.

Carroll’s commitment to philanthropy took an exceptional turn in June, as he made a personal donation of $1.5 million to C.A.R.E. for Special Children, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit focused on aiding families with special needs children. This remarkable contribution followed his previous donations, including $200,000 to the Heart Fund, an international nonprofit organization combatting cardiovascular disease in developing nations, and to his alma mater, Jesuit High School.

Also Read: Get Your Charity Ahead with A Digital Donation Platform.

Patrick Carroll’s background in the real estate sector , combined with his fervor for philanthropy, has enabled him to make a tangible difference in the lives of children in need. With a portfolio spanning over 30,000 residential and commercial properties along the East Coast, his company, CARROLL, has equipped him with the resources and platform to engage in significant philanthropic endeavors.

Beyond shoe donations, Carroll has recently become a sponsor of Model Volleyball, an organization that supports the local community in Miami Beach, Florida. A portion of the event’s proceeds was directed towards AWOM, a charity dedicated to establishing safe spaces for middle school girls in the community. Carroll’s engagement in diverse initiatives underscores his comprehensive philanthropic vision, reaching various sectors and positively influencing different facets of society.