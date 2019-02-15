Here’s How Technology Can Help You to Deal with a Desk-Bound Job



Image viaPixabay

These days, more and more of us are engaged in white-collar office work of one type or another, and it goes without saying that anyone who has a particular interest in computers and technology likely spends more than a moderate amount of time each day in front of a screen.

The growth of computer and web-based work has revolutionized the way we live and do business, in many beneficial ways. For example, many of us now have the luxury of working remotely, and traveling the world in our youth, if we see fit.

In fact, we can even do online computer science degrees, and deepen our qualifications while out on the road.

The thing is, however, desk-bound work isn’t an unmitigated good. There are certain health repercussions involved, as well as potential mood, and social costs to spending too much time in front of the screen.

Luckily, certain technologies can help to mitigate these potential drawbacks. Here are a few ways technology can help you to deal with a desk based job.

Wearable fitness trackers can remind you to get enough steps in

These days, it seems like almost everyone is sporting (no pun intended) a wearable fitness tracker of some type or another.

There are some good reasons for this, too.

Recent research has found evidence that sitting down for too long each day and being too sedentary, can have dramatic negative impacts on health. You might have seen some of the headlines proclaiming that “sitting is the new smoking.”

Wearable fitness trackers can help to keep you mindful of how much you move around during the day, and can also nudge you to get up and stroll around from time to time. This small act can increase your health and well-being.

Select apps and programs can help to boost your efficiency and focus

The Internet is a great tool but is also a source of near limitless distraction.

Luckily, if you find yourself falling prey to this distraction all too readily, there are select apps and services specifically designed to help you minimize those distractions, and increase your efficiency and focus.

Tools such as Time Doctor nudge you to stay on task and track how much time you spend on each project.

Other tools, such as Freedom, help to block distracting websites.

With a few of these apps in your arsenal, your productivity can soar dramatically.

Cloud services and the right hardware can let you work on the go and enjoy a much-needed change of location

Sitting in your office – or your home office, if you’re a remote worker – for extended periods of time, isn’t always good for your emotional and psychological well-being.

These days, however, there are a wide array of cloud-based data storage services and certain lightweight and portable tablet-laptop combo devices that make it a breeze to work from a local coffee shop for an hour or two or take your business on the road.

This change of scenery can lead to a strong feeling of dynamism and freedom.