5 FAQs on Rideshare Accidents That Will Be Helpful to Michiganians

Michigan is well known for its strength in manufacturing, especially when it comes to producing automobiles. And with rideshare services like Lyft and Uber becoming more popular over the years, many Michigan residents now rely on these options to get around.

Of course, rideshare provides a more convenient and safe mode of transportation, when compared to other traditional modes. However, rideshare services are not without risks, as they have endangered the lives of not only their passengers but also pedestrians and other road users. In this case, the victim can engage the services of rideshare accident lawyers in Michigan to recover their losses.

Here are five questions hovering on rideshare accidents in Michigan:

1. Where Do Most Rideshare Accidents Happen In Michigan?

Most car accidents involving Lyft and Uber frequently occur within the victim’s residence or neighborhood. In fact, reports hold that car accidents occur between 5 to 25 miles close to the victim’s house.

Other road hazards involving rideshares can take place in rural layouts or expressways.

2. Will My Insurance Cover Me If I Use a Friend’s Uber in Michigan and Get into an Accident?

If you were in an Uber that your friend booked, you’re probably wondering who’s responsible for covering your medical bills or any injuries. Uber has insurance to protect passengers, no matter who booked the ride.

In Michigan, Uber provides coverage for accidents, so as a passenger, you’re not left out in the cold. So, don’t worry, your friend isn’t responsible just because they booked the ride. The insurance that matters here is Uber’s, not your friend’s personal auto insurance.

Since Michigan is a no-fault state, your own car insurance might also step in to help cover medical bills, even if you weren’t driving or in your own car. If you have a policy, it might include something called Personal Injury Protection (PIP), which helps with medical expenses regardless of who caused the accident.

If you don’t have car insurance, don’t panic. Michigan law allows you to rely on Uber’s insurance for coverage as a passenger in their vehicle.

If another driver caused the accident, their insurance might also come into play. But as a passenger, you don’t have to sort this out. That’s for Uber, their driver, and the at-fault driver to handle. The important thing is making sure your injuries are covered, which Uber’s insurance or your own PIP will usually handle.

3. What Happens If Your Driver Gets in a Rideshare Accident Without Insurance in Michigan?

If your driver gets into an accident in Michigan and doesn’t have insurance, they would be in a tough spot. Michigan law is pretty strict about this, and without insurance, such a driver would have to pay for the damages out of their own pocket.

4. What Types of Injuries Occur During Rideshare Accidents in Michigan?

Back injuries are usually the most common and can be extremely painful. Neck and head injuries can also occur when the victim hits face first on a rough or hard surface in the rideshare. These types of injuries are normally costly.

Another type of injury that can occur is broken bones, although there are usually minor cases of them. However, when they’re serious, victims could have their legs amputated (removed).

5. How Much Can Someone Sue for a Rideshare Accident in Michigan?

When a victim suffers casualties from the negligence of a rideshare vehicle in Michigan, such a person can claim damages from the wrongdoer, depending on the extent of the damage.