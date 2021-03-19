7 Latest Technology Trends That Are Evolving the Mobile App Development Industry

2020 ended with a lot of upheaval and changes in the development landscape due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Henceforth, the app trends for 2021 are to be monitored so that you can decide which mobile app development trend fits perfectly with your project.

The upcoming year, from 5G technology to augmented reality, is coming with many trends focused on business opportunities.

This article lists the latest tech trends and helps you figure out what tech trends will make the most sense for your business.

Top Tech Trends to Watch Out in the Mobile App Development Industry

1. On-Demand Mobile Apps

One of the latest technology trends is on-demand mobile apps. Undeniably, the on-demand economy is becoming more prominent. According to the report, the on-demand economy attracts over 22.4 million consumers annually and $57.6 billion in spending.

On-demand apps like Uber, Instacart, Doctor On Demand are used for many purposes like long and short commutes, groceries, healthcare, retail, food delivery, etc. They can access the location of the user and provide the required services on-demand. The best part of such apps is that they help in performing daily tasks rapidly and efficiently.

2. Instant Apps Development

Myriad apps must be in our smartphones; however, they are usually one of them that we hardly use in our daily lives. Unused apps are generally eating our storage space on devices, but in comparison, instant apps are one of the convenient solutions. It allows users to utilize apps by tapping on them instead of installing them on the phone.

The best part about the trend, instant apps technology can solve several problems regarding app usage:

Instant apps require minimum resources. This way, such apps are more accessible for users.

It increases the chance of the target action being executed by the user. It can be a subscription, online purchase, or contacting the company.

It’s safe to say that instant apps are flexible, convenient, and user-oriented, similar to native apps. They provide an advanced UX with animation and a personalized interface.

Image Credits: Google Play

Another reason for the emergence of mobile app development trends is wearable gadgets such as Apple Watch. Users can connect these devices to separate apps on their smartphones. This way, they can get optimal benefits from claims related to workouts, hobbies, healthcare, gaming, and fashion.

3. AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)

The following emerging trend is AMP in the mobile app development industry. It’s known as an open-source initiative platform, helping businesses improve their content pages’ speed and readability. In short, AMP provides the blend of faster mobile pages, readable content, and a better user experience.

AMP enhances SEO and helps organizations to be more visible to users. It also helps with reducing the page loading time, improving performance and user engagement. Overall, it helps in increasing user traffic.

If your targeted audience is using mobile devices majorly, AMP is undoubtedly going to help you.

AMP is responsible for increasing the load time, which is an essential factor for SEO. This helps in improving your website speed and SEO rankings as well.

4. Multiplatform Development (Flutter)

A new technology, Flutter from Google, is the future of app development. The framework allows development by using a native interface of platforms such as iOS, Android. This platform is considered an excellent tool for building mobile apps due to its flexibility and combinability. There are fundamental reasons to choose Flutter include:

MVP development

Native design

Easy to learn feature

This trend has become popular since it increases the speed of app development. Developers can create them using traditional programming languages such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

It’s safe to say that this latest technology trend has drastically changed the mobile app development industry’s future.

5. Voice-assisted Chatbots

A chatbot is an artificial intelligence software designed to perform a series of tasks, which have been around for more than a decade. Chatbots are always in trend due to their popularity among users. Now, it has become the new standard of customer service. According to the survey report, it’s predicted that 80% of businesses are going to integrate some form of chatbots by 2021.

Speaking of the use cases for chatbots, it comes with significant user retention improvements, streamlines social media activity, and online customer support. As per eMarketer research, “over 35 million Americans use voice-activated, personal assistance at least once a month”. Numerous companies have adopted AI-powered chatbot technology in the last few years. Taking an example of eBay, a famous eCommerce chatbot, which is built for the Google Assistant. It means that users can use it with Google Home or their smartphones.

The voice-only interface allows users to navigate across several product categories.

6. Enterprise Apps

Enterprise Apps (EA) are software solutions that provide business logic and tools to business processes to enhance productivity and efficiency. The examples included in enterprise software solutions are billing systems, customer relationship management (CRM), and supplier relationship management systems.

Image Credits: Google Play

Such software solutions help businesses to streamline and manage complex business processes. Enterprise apps help companies get targeted results, and businesses can also hire app developers.

In the upcoming years, enterprise software solutions will surely help your business in the direction of success.

7. 5G Technology

The trend, 5G technology, has also shaped the mobile app development industry. The total number of wireless 5G connections will reach 1.4 billion by 2025 globally, which means 15% of the total. This tech trend is also expected to impact the mobile tech industry. According to the Statista report, the number of 5G mobile subscriptions is expected to rise around 1.9 billion globally by 2024.

The 5G technology provides more business opportunities. With this technology’s emergence, productive apps for 3D industrial modeling will be developed, and affordable remote education will become more effective.

What’s next?

The tech, as mentioned above, trends are compelling and will surely benefit the mobile app development industry. Mobile apps have already assisted us in healthcare, personal care, food delivery, or housekeeping.

These technology trends have come up with significant benefits; however, if you would find it challenging to identify the exact services out of these trends for your business, reach out to any professional mobile app development company in Dallas or near your region. It’d be helpful to you to make your app stand out in the mobile app development market.