5 IoT App Development Trends Transforming The Software Industry

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay

There are several Internet of Things (IoT) app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021. According to recent studies, there will be nearly 25 billion IoT connected devices by 2030. Indeed, a wide variety of industries are implementing these innovative solutions to streamline their day-to-day processes. For example, companies across the healthcare, retail, and agricultural sectors are investing in IoT technology. As an application developer, you need to know the top IoT trends impacting software development. This way, you can implement the best technologies to service these high-demand industries and keep your enterprise on-track with the market needs. Read on to learn about the top IoT app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021.

Building On IoT Platforms

First, many developers are building their applications on internet of things platforms for a more seamless connectivity. Typically, these platforms act as a mediator between physical objects and actionable insights. In addition, they usually contain tools to building unique products for storing, collecting, and analyzing data from your connected devices. For example, one of the most popular IoT platforms uses a device manager to register devices with the service. Then, it uses MQTT and HTTP protocol bridges to connect and communicate with the cloud. Notably, other connectivity platforms may use DDS, Bluetooth, or WiFi to provide communication between physical objects and the data center. Definitely, application developers are building on IoT platforms to streamline connectivity between devices and software.

Focus On Containerization

Next, the focus on containerization is another major IoT app development trend transforming the software industry. Importantly, IoT applications often need to scale well beyond the scope of traditional web apps. Since they are collecting, storing, and analyzing such large amounts of data, containers are a game-changing solution for development and deployment. For example, many enterprises are installing a JFrog container registry to manage their repositories. With this tool, they can access massively scalable storage for their Docker images and Helm repositories. Plus, a Helm repository by JFrog is enterprise-ready, providing stability to accommodate your growing users, build servers, and interactions. Undoubtedly, containerization is a popular IoT app development trend to optimize data storage.

AI & ML Automation

In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) automation are another major IoT app development trend shifting the industry. Notably, AI and ML both facilitate automation. Indeed, many developers are using these technologies to automate repetitive tasks, simplify work, and get more accurate details as they develop applications. Additionally, AI and machine learning can work together with IoT to form human-machine interactions. For example, many developers are applying advanced machine learning algorithms to sensors integrated with machines. Importantly, the algorithms link the sensors to large amounts of data. Then, the sensors use this data to monitor equipment condition and provide predictive maintenance insights. Workers can use this information to lower the risk of error.

Edge Computing

Moreover, edge computing is another major IoT development trend to look out for in 2021. Importantly, IoT developers are starting to use edge computing over cloud computing to store their data. With this approach, the data from IoT devices is transmitted to a local storage device on the edge of the network. Then, this device analyzes, sorts, and filters the data to the cloud. Notably, this computing method can reduce network traffic to avoid bottleneck situations. Often, this leads to better data management on a device level. In addition, it can reduce the dependency on cloud storage for fast functioning applications and lower latency.

Blockchain For Cybersecurity

Furthermore, many IoT app developers are implementing blockchain for cybersecurity. Importantly, a blockchain is a decentralized database that contains blocks on more than one computer network at a time. As your systems add new data, the blocks continue to build as they save the old blocks. Notably, these blocks are connected to one another in a cryptographic chain. This makes it incredibly difficult to breach. Since IoT applications often store sensitive data such as voice activities and banking details, security is vital. By implementing blockchain technologies and platforms with IoT development, you can encrypt data in transit for more secure applications.

There are several IoT app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021. First, many developers are building on IoT platforms to streamline connectivity. Next, enterprises are increasingly focusing on containerization for advanced scalability. In addition, AI and ML automation is another major trend shifting IoT development. Moreover, many developers are leveraging edge computing to build high-performance applications. Furthermore, blockchain for cybersecurity is another key trend dominating IoT applications. Consider these points to learn about the top IoT app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021.