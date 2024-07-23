Things No-One Tells You About Owning An Electric Vehicle

Pexels. CCO Licensed.

Most of us know the basic pros and cons of owning an electric vehicle: they’re great for the environment and cheap to run, but expensive to buy and expensive to repair. However, there are a few pros and cons that no EV owner will warn you about. This post delves into some of these overlooked advantages and disadvantages of buying/ leasing an electric vehicle .

There Aren’t Many Grants Available Anymore

A decade and a half ago when EVs were first taking off, there were numerous government and state grants you could apply for to put towards the purchase of an EV or installation of a charging station. Nowadays, there are much fewer grants, and many of them are income capped. One benefit is that the price of EVs has gone down a lot in those years – so while you may not be able to get a grant, you could find that buying an EV on finance is more achievable than it would have been 15 years ago.

You Will Need to Download a Myriad of Apps

There are several apps that can help you to find local charge points in your area. These are useful when driving somewhere unfamiliar. Unfortunately, these aren’t the only apps you’ll need as an EV owner. Many charging stations require you to download an app to use them and these charging stations are all run by different companies. Pretty soon, you could find that you have numerous charging station apps on your phone.

There Are a Multitude of Options When it Comes to Charging Point Installation

Installing a charging point outside your home is recommended. However, be prepared to be swamped with information when researching charging point installation. There are many different types of charging stations provided by different brands and installed by a range of different companies. Some will charge your car faster and others will be more economical. Be prepared to take time researching your options.

Pedestrians May Walk Out in Front of Your Car More Often

Electric cars are very quiet, which is good for reducing noise pollution, but bad for alerting people of your presence. This is why you’ll need to take extra caution in parking lots or when pulling out of your driveway – pedestrians often won’t hear you and will walk out in front of your car more often.

Parking and Charging in Some Places is Free

In some locations around the country, there are public parking spaces for EV owners that are free. Even better, you may find some public charging stations that are free to use too. Finding these parking spaces and charging stations could save you huge amounts of money. You can locate them using apps. Just make sure to follow Tesla charging etiquette – don’t hog spaces or take other vehicle’s off charge unless you want to anger other EV owners.

Electric Vehicles Are Surprisingly Quick

Many EVs have better acceleration than petrol cars. This is simply because electric motors are able to provide full torque immediately. As a result, you could find yourself being able to pull away from lights much quicker.

You Can’t Beat the Comfort of an Electric Car

An underrated benefit of electric cars is their comfort. Because they don’t have a traditional combustion engine, you don’t get the same vibrations or noise. This makes electric cars a much smoother and more relaxing ride.