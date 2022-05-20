8 Ways to Reduce Stress from a Busy Workload

Most of us can manage a busy workload at work from time to time, but if it’s happening more often than usual, you might start to feel stressed and burned out. Having a good work-life balance is important for your mental health and wellbeing, and if you feel like you’re spending more time worried about work in your spare time than you are having fun and doing the things that you enjoy, it might be a sign that things need to change. Even if you can’t do much about your heavy workload right now, you can make changes to the way that you manage it and the things that you do to keep yourself mentally strong and reduce your stress levels in the meantime.

Set Boundaries

Just because you have a heavy workload right now does not mean that you need to be working on it all of the time. Setting boundaries with yourself and other people can be tricky at first but as you get used to prioritising your work-life balance and reaping the benefits of putting boundaries in place when it comes to how much you work, you will find it easier. Whether you decide that you’re not going to do any work after 6 PM, not work over the weekend or are no longer going to accept messages from clients in your Instagram DMs, there are several boundaries that you might consider putting in place to help you get a plan together for how much you are willing to take on and when your time is freed up for you.

Play Some Games

If you are feeling particularly stressed, playing some video games might help. Online games like casino games can also be great for helping you destress and focus on something else for a little while. And just because you’re online doesn’t mean that you can’t play at a live casino, especially in the UK since there are lots of online casinos where you can enjoy live games whenever you need a break. Check out Online Casinos to compare some of the best online casinos offering live game options. Online Casinos is a casino comparison site where you can learn more about the best casinos on offer in terms of deposit methods, pay-out time, new player bonuses, live games and more.

Get Outside

Going outside can work wonders for your stress levels, even if all you do is a quick walk around the block or a stroll in your local park. Being outdoors has been scientifically proven to make us feel happier and less stressed. While it might not take all of your problems away or do anything about the workload, trying to get out for about ten to fifteen minutes every day can help you feel more in control of your stress levels along with forcing you to take a much-needed break.

Take Regular Standing Breaks

If the majority of the work that you do involves sitting down at a desk, then it’s a good idea to take regular breaks to stand up and stretch your legs at least once per hour. Studies have found that when it comes to our health, sitting is the new smoking and there are lots of health risks involved with sitting down for long periods of time, including increased blood pressure which is not going to help a lot with your stress levels. Stepping away from your desk for a while to stretch your legs will help you not only improve your physical health, but it can also be ideal for your mental wellbeing by making sure you take short breaks.

Delegate

If you are running your own business or self-employed, it can often feel impossible to do anything about the workload since there is nobody higher up than you that you can ask for help with it. Delegating tasks to others is an important part of running a successful business and keeping yourself healthy and well while you work towards business success. Whether you hire employees or work with freelancers who can take on some of the work for you, this can be the whole difference between getting burned out quickly or enjoying a healthy work-life balance.

Get Enough Sleep

When you have a lot of work on, it can be tempting to stay up late into the night getting as much done as possible – but in the long run, doing this is only going to have a negative impact on your health and wellbeing, and is likely to increase your stress levels even further. Sleep deprivation can cause some serious stress, leaving you feeling tired, frustrated, and irritable throughout the day. So, no matter how much work you have to do, it’s always better to leave it until the morning if it’s getting late, and make sure that you get between seven and nine hours of quality sleep instead.

Automate Tasks

Often a high workload might be a result of having lots of different tasks to do, some of which might be quite menial and not important to the main projects that you have on. If this is the case, then you might benefit from using one or more of the many different automation tools that are on the market right now. Sometimes setting up something as simple as an autoresponder for your email can help you reduce your overall workload by a significant amount, which can help with reducing stress.

Eat Well

It can be all too easy to forget to eat when you have a lot of work to do, but the truth is that your body needs the right fuel and nutrients to get you through the workload successfully without getting fatigued or stressed out quickly. Make sure that your diet is high in foods that are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep your body and brain healthy and ready to take on your workload without as much stress.

If you’re dealing with a large workload, these strategies can help you keep the stress at bay and get through it successfully.