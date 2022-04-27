It’s Never Too Late: 8 Ways to Bring Back Your Youthful Looks

Credit: Tirachard Kumtanom on Pexels

So, you’ve reached the point in life where you look in the mirror and think: When did I get so old? Aging is just a part of life, and the physical changes that come with it are perfectly normal. Gray hair, balding, wrinkles, less range of motion: all of these things can be expected as you age. While it is important to embrace your changing body, there are ways to maintain your youthful traits and feelings well into your later years. There’s no magic pill or diet that will keep you 30 forever, but there are some tricks to keep that glow. Read on to discover 8 easy ways to look and feel as youthful as you can.

Eat Well

There’s a reason your grandparents have such great hair and skin- they eat well. They eat whole foods to keep their body healthy, which means they consume more vegetables and fruits. They also avoid processed foods, which are high in sodium and sugars. The more processed foods that you consume, the more energy your body spends trying to digest them, and the less energy you will have to maintain your health. Additionally, the oils and chemicals are terrible for your skin, hair, eyes, and overall health. The healthiest food of all is fresh produce, so try incorporating it into your diet as much as possible. Try to have a fruit or vegetable with every meal, even if it’s just a small side dish. Maybe switch out a bag of chips for a handful of carrots, or a cookie for an apple. These little changes go a long way.

Stay Hydrated

We’ve all been told that we need to drink eight glasses of water a day, but what does that really mean? The simplest way to know whether you are drinking enough water is to weigh yourself before and after drinking, making sure your weight stays the same. If your weight increases, then you need more water. Water is essential for optimal health. It helps maintain skin’s elasticity and keep it hydrated. It also helps with nutrient absorption and digestion. The amount of water you drink can have an impact on your energy levels, moods and general physical performance. It also helps regulate your metabolism. It is a crucial element in every bodily function, including the digestion that you need to help your body absorb all the chemicals from the fruits and vegetables that you ingest. The benefits of water cannot be overstated. A great way to make sure you’re drinking enough water is to get a daily water bottle that will tell you how much water you need to drink per day. These bottles are great for keeping you motivated and on track with your water intake.

Take your supplements

One of the most important parts of maintaining your health is taking a solid mix of vitamins and supplements. If you want to keep your hair and skin looking great, your heart healthy, and your bones strong, you need to take your supplements. In fact, if you start taking supplements like collagen, Omega-3s and B Complex, it may just be the last time you buy wrinkle cream. However, it is important to find a blend of supplements that are the right fit for you. For example, do you struggle with balding? Then you might be interested in finding some hair loss vitamins good for hair regrowth that will help you combat that issue. Or maybe your skin feels loose and pale. Consider taking a vitamin D pill every day to boost your natural glow. There are thousands of different supplements out there that will drastically change how you look and feel. In combination with a healthy diet and lots of water, supplements can completely revamp your wellness and shave years off your life.

Quit Smoking

Smoking is one of the most difficult items in this list. If you’ve been smoking cigarettes on a regular basis, it may be time to quit. Understanding the health risks might make it a little easier to wean yourself off of cigarettes. Smoking can lead to various health problems, including hair loss and wrinkles. Smoking also blocks oxygen from reaching your scalp, which can cause hair loss, according to Healthline. Additionally, smoking can cause premature aging and wrinkles in your skin by blocking oxygen from reaching your skin. When you inhale cigarette smoke, the carbon monoxide and other chemicals reach your bloodstream almost immediately. This reduces the amount of oxygen that reaches your brain and skin cells. When this happens, wrinkles form more quickly and blood vessels under the skin constrict; this causes blood flow to slow down which leads to wrinkles and sagging skin. Smoking ages people faster than perhaps any other item we put into our bodies aside from recreational drugs. If you truly want to look and feel more youthful, you likely won’t be able to do so very well while continuing to smoke cigarettes. There are a variety of resources to help you get started with quitting. Today is as good a day as any!

Exercise Every Day

Hopefully, you now understand the importance of what you put into your body and how it affects how young you look and feel. But the external factors are just as important. I’m not talking about magical eye creams or lotions, but the things that really work. A combination of diet and exercise can make aging a healthy, less stressful time. Exercise is essential to boosting your metabolism, which keeps you looking younger and slimmer. It’s also important for hair growth and the health of your heart and muscles. So, get up and go! There are many ways to get your body moving without straining yourself. Go for a walk at sunset every night, or a quick jog down the beach. You can do a simple exercise class twice a week with a friend. Even just stretching for 20 minutes in the morning is a great way to get your body moving. Besides the health benefits, you’ll also feel mentally stronger and happier, plus you’ll be more productive in the office with all that extra energy!

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. Not only does it help you function better the next day, but it also helps you look and feel younger. One reason is because when you have a full night’s sleep, your skin doesn’t have to work as hard to produce enough collagen. This results in less wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes. Another reason why getting a good night’s sleep has such great benefits is that your body produces more human growth hormone (HGH) during sleep. HGH promotes healthy hair growth and adds moisture to your skin. When coupled with the lack of wrinkles, this can really make you look younger! Besides all of that, when you get enough restful sleep, the body has time to repair and rejuvenate itself from everything it went through during the day. That includes repairing damaged hair follicles and restoring collagen levels which are diminished by stress hormones like cortisol. If you struggle with sleeping through the night, try adjusting your sleep environment to better suit your nighttime needs.

Protect Your Skin From the Sun

The sun is the number one cause of wrinkles. Although you may be starting a little late in life, it’s never too late to start wearing sunscreen every day. Sunscreen creates a barrier between your skin and the sun that will help prevent future wrinkles and decrease pre existing ones. You should wear sunscreen that is at least SPF 30. Once you find a good sunscreen, you can easily incorporate it into your everyday routine by quickly applying it each morning after your moisturizer. It will make a huge difference in your skins bounce and shine. Remember that it’s important to reapply every two hours and after sweating or swimming. If you’re planning to spend a day in the sun, always have some form of sunscreen on hand.

Don’t Shave or Wax

You might think that shaving and waxing your skin is the best way to keep it soft. But by doing so, you are actually pulling out hair follicles and irritating the skin around those follicles, which can lead to irritation and redness. However, for the majority of women and men, shaving is a crucial part of their daily hygiene. If you want to continue to have hairless legs, arms, or armpits, you can opt for a hair removal lotion or serum instead. These are less harmful to your skin and simply release the hair from the follicle instead of yanking it out. If you really want to continue shaving, try a product like Olay Quench Moisture Body Wash & Shave Lotion. It moisturizes your skin while also protecting it against bumps, cuts, ingrown hairs and razor burns. And with fragrance-free Olay products, you’ll be assured that your skin won’t react negatively to any scents.