When it comes to creating an effective digital marketing plan, SMS and email are two channels that should never be overlooked. Whether you’re looking to acquire new customers or nurture existing ones, both of these strategies offer unique opportunities that can elevate your outreach efforts. In addition to that, the ROI you can expect is staggering. For every dollar spent on email marketing, you can expect to earn $36.

However, before sending out tailor-made promotions via SMS or email, you have to gather the contact data of those you want to target. This is where on-site lead capture methods come into play.

So before we explore the benefits of using both SMS and email marketing and some of the best practices for success, let’s look at how you can approach lead capture properly.

Preparing Your Marketing Campaign

Your SMS and email marketing campaign can only be as successful as the length of your subscriber list. So rather than looking for the best template straight away, you should first focus on gathering as much contact data as possible on your site.

The best method to encourage prospects to provide you with their contact information is by offering them an attractive incentive. To carry that incentive, you will need a pop-up app to help you deploy them and even time them to pique customers’ interest much more effectively.

Plus, if you find the right pop-up maker, you won’t have to search far for eye-catching templates, as the best of them come packed with many options. This way you will ensure that your email and SMS marketing will be a complete success. But, besides that, you can play the passive game and let the leads come to you.

Attach a lead capture form across your site, but ensure that it contrasts with your overall web page design. Add a CTA that outlines just what kind of value prospects can enjoy if they sign up, and you are good to go.

The Benefits of Using Both SMS and Email Marketing

Utilizing both SMS and email to communicate with customers can provide a multitude of benefits. By using the power of both text messages and emails, companies have greater potential to create an efficient connection between themselves and their consumers.

Messages sent through either method can reach a wider audience more quickly and in a more personalized and meaningful way. You can even opt for sending nearly simultaneous emails and texts, providing an extra layer of assurance that your message was seen promptly.

On top of improved reliability, using both communication methods allows businesses to send more varied types of information, such as attachments or longer texts enabling you to showcase your creativity when launching new promotions.

Going forward, since online stores are all the craze now, it’s worth mentioning how these targeting methods can help them resolve one major issue: cart abandonment. Businesses can use SMS or email recovery messages to reduce the number of abandoned transactions. Of course, these messages can be automated and customized to remind customers about their forgotten orders, helping you reclaim potential sales opportunities.

Best Practices for Crafting SMS Promotions

You can use some best practices to ensure all the SMSs you send out are engaging and drive action. Some of them are:

Focus on clarity and brevity when writing the text of your message. Be sure to include the promotion and any relevant details customers need to take advantage of it.

Offer an incentive or reward for responding to the promotion. This encourages customers to respond and makes them feel appreciated.

Give customers multiple response options, such as providing a link to a website that resumes their shopping experience just where it stopped.

Double-check your spelling and grammar as this will showcase your professionalism and make customers more likely to take the message seriously.

Best Practices for Crafting Email Promotions

Emails are all about personalization. When crafting an email promotion, you should keep your reader in mind and ensure the message is tailored to their interests and needs. Here are some additional best practices for creating an effective email promotion:

Include a clear call-to-action (CTA) at the end of your email that tells readers what action they need to take or directs them somewhere specific.

Offer an incentive or reward for responding to the promotion.

Use visuals such as images, videos, or gifs to spice up the content and keep readers engaged.

Personalize emails to make customers feel special by including their name, referring to recent purchases, or offering something tailored to their tastes.

Conclusion

SMS and email marketing are invaluable tools for businesses to build relationships and drive customer sales. However, a successful campaign starts with creating a comprehensive list of subscribers.

Once in place, businesses can leverage the power of SMS and email marketing to engage with customers on a personal level, provide incentives and share useful information that will build customer loyalty and ultimately increase sales. With the right strategy and creative tactics, like crafting engaging messages that resonate with their audiences, businesses can make the most out of these channels to achieve unparalleled results.