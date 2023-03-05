3 Digital Platforms Every Small Business Must Have

What is a digital platform? To avoid confusion, we’re referring to digital platforms as any type of software application you can access online. These platforms give you the ability to manage certain aspects of your business or track essential data. Needless to say, there are countless digital platforms a small business can utilize.

Which ones are more valuable than others? We’ve singled out three platforms that every small business must have, and that are critical to helping you get started on your way to dominance.

CRM

CRM (customer relationship management) platforms are super useful for businesses of all sizes. Sometimes referred to as a sales CRM, the focus is on developing and nurturing relationships with customers. You receive so much data on your customers, understanding where they come from, what interests them, what buying habits they have, and how they found out about you.

At the same time, CRM platforms let you see where you miss out on customers. It allows you to streamline the sales pipeline by creating better interactions with everyone. A good CRM system could help you maximize sales and improve conversions.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is one of the best forms of digital marketing in this day and age. It offers a way to get your message directly to consumers/customers. Not only that, but you can deliver personalized emails that increase the likelihood of conversions or repeat purchases.

Consequently, a good email marketing platform is crucial. Here, you have an overview of email marketing campaigns and can automate just about anything and everything. Personalized messages can be crafted to improve the customer experience, and you can track the performance of certain campaigns. It’s the best way to get the most out of this highly reliable and profitable marketing technique.

SEO

You will find a variety of SEO platforms for businesses of all sizes. Effectively, these tools help you understand your website’s search engine performance. You can use platforms to track keywords and see where your content ranks for specific searches. In a world where most people begin their online journey with a search, your site needs to be highly optimized.

Put it this way, if you’re not on the first page, it’s rare you’ll get visitors. Use SEO platforms that let you figure out where you’re going wrong and how to improve your site. Some website building platforms will include SEO tools as an integration – this is perfect if you use something like WordPress or Squarespace to build your site. If your site was built for you by an agency, you will likely need to go out and get some extra SEO tools if they aren’t already integrated.

In truth, this list can be extended to ten or twenty digital platforms. The three options mentioned above are great starting points for aspiring business owners. They’ll help you understand your customers, develop better marketing campaigns, and improve search engine performance. These three things are integral for the overall success of your business. By all means, feel free to incorporate other digital platforms – like accounting software or project management systems – depending on your needs.