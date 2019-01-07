Tech-savvy and Growing: Improve Your CRM with These 7 Great Tools

If you’re new to CRM, then you might not already be aware of how useful analyzing your customer’s interactions with your business could be for your future growth. Even if you do already know how good the right CRM management could be for your business, you might not be making the most of the tools at your disposal. Thankfully, you’re in the right place. We’re going to look at some of the best CRM management suites and software that could take your customer interaction and business management opportunities to the next level.

CRM tools can help businesses improve long-term relationships with their customers. The CRM software market is now a huge global industry and is predicted to grow even more over the next few years. If you’d like to make the most of one of these tools – which one should you choose for your business? Let’s have a look:

Hubspot CRM

Hubspot CRM is one of the biggest and most well-known CRM packages available. On top of that – it’s actually free. This makes it a viable option for your business and a good entry into the market. While it is free, it’s still got a ton of features and solutions that could be useful for your business.

You can integrate seamlessly with social media, website and email. The software is easy to get up and running and won’t require any major changes to the way you work.

It’s worth remembering that Hubspot CRM is a free solution, and it might not come with the power or extensive list of features that some of the paid alternatives do. That being said, it’s still a viable option for many small and medium-sized businesses.

Hubspot CRM allows you to create detailed profiles and organizes the information learned from customers in an easy to use manner. You can connect this software to multiple different places where you do business, like social media, email and phone. It also integrates easily with a number of other software solutions, like Google Dynamics.

Salesforce Essentials

Salesforce Essentials gives you the power to track all your customer information in one place in a way that aims to help generate more leads. This software will allow you to utilize different functions like sales data and marketing automation (amongst others) to track leads and make the most of your data in a way that could help grow your profits.

One major benefit of Salesforce Essentials is how flexible it is – you can use this software remotely on Android and iOS, and can make the most of real-time data and custom reports.

While Salesforce Essentials isn’t free, you can try it for 14 days with their free trial – so you can make sure it’s working for you and your business before you decide to pay for it.

This software also offers a number of different modules like the “Sales Collaboration” suite which lets you track deals and search for competitive information. There are a number of other solutions like this, including an Opportunity Management module – all of which are designed to help you make the most of your data.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a web-based CRM suite which comes from an established business solution provider. Zoho CRM is designed to help satisfy your customers and expand your business. There are a number of different tools on offer including sales automation, pipeline management, workflow management and purchase control. All of these are designed to help your business grow.

Zoho CRM is ideal for small businesses and especially individual entrepreneurs, but it can also be useful for large enterprises.

Zoho CRM makes it easy to track sales and automate many of your routine business tasks, along with engaging with customers on multiple platforms. The software can help convert visitors into leads and can incorporate information from external sources. You can also evaluate customer buying habits and make the most of them for your business.

Zoho CRM also helps maximize your social media presence.

Freshsales

Freshsales is a single system that helps control thousands of leads, and it has a few unique features to help you do so. Some of these features include affiliate management, call recording and auto-dialers.

Freshsales helps both capture your leads and reach out to them with multiple communication channels. You can use email tracking tools to find out exactly what’s working for you.

Freshsales specializes in sales CRM and therefore helps improve things on a number of different levels and at different parts of the sales cycle. It also comes with high-end, expert 24/7 support so you can get the help you need when you need it.

Nimble

Nimble helps bring together all your leads and communications in a single, easy-to-use platform. It integrates well with Facebook and all other major social media platforms to help make the most of your communications. It provides expert social listening solutions to help share, analyze and manage your interactions online. It also provides sales pipeline tracking and reporting.

Nimble aims to take care of most of your CRM requirements so you don’t have to pay for another service on top of it. It aims to be a single CRM suite that improves lead engagement and helps your business grow.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive organizes your leads in a way gives you a clear view of the whole sales process so that you can make the relevant changes to improve your business and make more sales. You can also get a clear view of your sales pipeline and manage it effectively.

Pipedrive provides a number of different tools and solutions to help improve sales and analyze your data more effectively.

Insightly

Insightly works a bit differently to many of the others on this list in that it’s a cloud-based CRM software suite. It’s highly recommended for small businesses but can also work well for larger organizations. It can be integrated seamlessly with other business systems like Gmail and Evernote to help improve your communication channels effectively.

–

If you’ve been asking yourself which is better out of mailchimp vs klaviyo for a while, hopefully, you can now see that there are more options out there. Thankfully, some of these suites actually work great alongside other platforms like mailchimp, so you don’t have to choose one or the other.