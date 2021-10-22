Top SEO Tips to Improve Brand Awareness for a Moving Company

How about clients coming to you for their moving tasks organically? Seems like a distant dream, right? With the proper Search Engine Optimization or SEO tips, you can increase traffic and visibility for your moving company. There are more than $5.17 billion internet users worldwide, and from such a large pool of web traffic, 93% comes from search engines.

So, it would help if you had enhanced SEO for brand building and increased web traffic. It will help you rank better in the Search Engine Result Pages or SERP and improve visibility. Moving companies have to face stiff competition amidst such a massive market.

According to IbisWorld, the total revenues of the moving services in the US was $18.5 billion, and it is expected to grow at a rate of 5.4%.

The best way to stay ahead of the competition in such a market is better visibility among customers. SEO can help you with that visibility through better search engine rankings. Here we will discuss different tips and tricks to improve the SEO of your moving company for higher search engine rankings.

#1. Acing the Local SEO

Local SEO is a practice that allows businesses to rank higher among other companies and services in the same region or domain. As a result, it helps businesses to achieve higher organic traffic and reach more customers locally.

The first and probably most crucial local SEO tip is improving your Google Business account. First, you will need a Google My Business account if not signed up for it already. The next step will be to leverage the Google Posts with your account and encourage customers to add their feedback or reviews online.

However, the most significant part of local SEO is easily accessible. So, update your office address or business place accurately on the business account. Primarily you need to have phone numbers added which are operational because customers will need direct access to your offices through them. According to a report, about 78% of mobile-based searches have resulted in offline purchases, and that is why you need accurate business details in the local listings.

Keep your NAP or Name, Address, and Phone number constant on the business account, websites, and local listings. You will also need map data aggregators for better data presentation on your portal and other map services. For example, you can use tools like,

Express update

Neustar Localeze

Foursquare

Factual

Some of the most popular map data aggregators help giants like Apple, Google, Yelp, Bing, etc. However, you will have to conduct regular local SEO audits to understand the impact of brand awareness among customers. Whether details regarding your business are accessible or the feedback from local customers can be known through such audits.

You will also need to add relevant, high-quality business images to your Google My Business account. Also, add social media accounts to this listing for better engagements for the customers.

Though one aspect of SEO is far more important not to be ignored- Keywords! Whether you want to leverage local SEO or improve search engine rankings across regions, keywords are the backbone of your marketing strategies.

#2. Keyword Research

Search engines leverage vital phrases or terms from users to understand the intent behind search to offer information through different websites ranked in SERP. So, keywords are essential for your SEO, and ranking for a keyword means that your business will be visible as the users search for that specific key phrase.

However, if you are a moving company, the keywords must be relevant. Stuffing keywords into your website content does not ensure better rankings, and Google may blacklist your website for randomly stuffing any keyword which is irrelevant to your business. Even from a practical point of view, you may not like to waste resources on irrelevant keywords.

Organic keywords are the best way to improve SEO for your business compared to PPC or (Pay Per Click) marketing strategies. For a moving company targeting local keywords can be the best strategy for your business.

According to Ahrefs, 92.42% of keywords only have ten searches per month. So, it is important to optimize your keywords for enhanced SEO rather than focusing on a single set of key phrases. Here you can leverage several keyword research tools for optimization of keywords related to your business, such as,

Moz

Ahrefs

Ubersuggest

SEMrush

Google Keywords Planner

Keyword research will help you optimize the SEO, but you need to follow specific guidelines if you are looking for better search engine rankings. These are defined by the search engine for indexing websites as per the user’s search.

#3. SEO Guidelines

Google has been providing specific guidelines for crawling websites and rankings in SERP. First, you need to follow the core web vitals for your business website. These are a set of specific factors that Google deems essential in a web page’s experience for users. It induces several [parameters regarding user interactions, page speed, content loading, and others.

Some of these metrics are,

Largest Content Paint (LCP) is a measurement of how much time the main content on any web page will need to load. The ideal time for the LCP should be less than 2.5 seconds, as per Google.

First Input Delay (FID)- This metric helps measure the delay in response to a click by a user on a button or trigger. Such delays for any website must be below 300 milliseconds as per Google’s guidelines.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)- It measures the layout shifts in any website design that can cause accidental clicks or trigger actions that are not intentional. For example, sudden click on buy now when the user has not initiated a transaction or even sudden blackout of the checkout page. Google recommends the CLS score be below 0.1 for enhanced page experience.

Apart from these Core Web Vitals, there are several other critical parameters set by Google to improve the web page experience like,

Mobile-friendliness- This is a measure of how your website is responsive to different types of screen resolutions. In the age of the mobile-first era, you will need your websites and portals to be responsive and interactive.

Safe browsing- According to the guidelines by Google, your website should be secure for browsing with no hacked content, malicious software, and social engineering practices.

HTTPS- For a secure website experience, your website needs to have an SSL certificate installed. This is great for SEO purposes, and brand building as the secure website will help customers trust your moving and relocation business. An SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certificate helps encrypt data between the browser and user’s device to avoid cyber-attacks.

However, if you are using different sub-domains for customer service, correspondence, and others, a Cheap wildcard SSL certificate will be a better option. It secures all the first-level subdomains under the selected main domain through single certification, helping you save money and resources.

No Intrusive Interstitials- Ads are great as an alternate source of revenue, but Google does not feel the same. As per the guideline, websites with many ads can deteriorate user experience, so minimizing such interstitial content is essential for better SEO.

Apart from these guidelines, an important SEO tip for your moving company will be to enhance the website’s user interface.

#4. Enhanced UX

How to improve the user experience? – it is a question that is hard to answer for many markets. However, one simple solution to all such UX issues is- Simplicity! Let’s take an example to understand the concept of simplicity. The simple user interface can help your customers easily access the information they want, and iPhones are a prime example.

One of the major factors of the iPhone’s popularity among users is its simplicity. The device has iOS, which is easy to use by people of any age. Similarly, it would help if you had a UI that is easy to navigate and browse. Here are some ways in which you can leverage simple web design for enhanced UX,

Keep the essential details regarding your business-like contacts, about us, and others directly accessible.

Define the services well on your websites and easily accessible

Place the Call-to-Action buttons or CTAs easily visible for customers

If you have a checkout page for your services, keep it responsive.

This way, you can help your customers access the business services on the portal without much hassle, offering enhanced UX.

Conclusion

When it comes to the best SEO tips for improving the reach and visibility of your brand, communication is essential. You should be able to communicate your brand’s vision to the customers through direct or indirect channels. While advertising is a direct channel, SEO-based rankings, local listings, and others are indirect channels. Focusing on the indirect channels will provide organic traffic, which is more rewarding than the paid ones.