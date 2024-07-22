Challenges and Solutions for Implementing Smart FFE in Construction

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/black-floor-lamp-on-living-room-sofa-FV3GConVSss

In the landscape of modern construction, integration of technology is redefining how spaces are designed and utilized. The construction world is at its peak of innovation, and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon. However, technology is complicated, and using it has its challenges. In this article, we’ll see what those are and how you can fix them.

What is Smart FFE?

FFE in construction refers to furniture, furnishings, and equipment, the movable parts in a building that are not part of the construction budget. Smart FFE is when FFE incorporates technology. This includes the furniture, furnishings, and equipment that have special features. For instance, take a desk with a chair with a height adjustability feature to ensure hips are parallel to knees when seated. Smart FFE works in ways that promote comfort and connectivity to enhance user experience.

Challenges in The Implementation of Smart FFE

While technology has changed the construction world, its application is not without any hurdles:

1. High Initial Cost

As a business, when looking into a new project, its costs hold immeasurable significance. Where a simple light costs a few bucks, a motion-sensing light is likely expensive. While the total costs may depend on the type of project; for instance, it will be cheaper to have smart FFE in smaller houses , buildings, or offices instead of bigger ones, the overall initial costs will be higher compared to traditional FFE, so stakeholders are likely to question whether the investment is worth it or not.

2. Limited Understanding

Smart technology is relatively new, and your stakeholders will probably not be able to grasp its functionality and benefits thoroughly. This applies specifically to the older shareholders, who might hesitate to finance such a change. The complexities of smart FFE will further fuel these fears.

3. Supply Chain Issues

Smart technologies are more intricate than conventional FFE. You will likely be using materials sourced globally, which may lead to delivery delays due to unforeseen factors, such as political ones. Additionally, the tech industry has been prone to chip shortages in the years following 2020. While much of it has been fixed, the risk might still prevail.



With a lack of microchips , making smart FFE can be slowed, further adding to time delays and uncertainty. Coordinating the delivery of various components in uncertain conditions like these will carry a lot of risks and, hence, might deter shareholders from approving projects.

What Can You Do?

While your stakeholders might understandably be reluctant to trust the process, you can remedy this by clear communication and fostering a collaborative environment. Remember that their fears are rooted in a lack of exposure. To overcome this problem, you can organize interactive workshops demonstrating the practicality of smart FFE through real-life examples. Make sure your materials are informational and easier to understand for all.

Secondly, you can make a detailed cost-benefit analysis to assess the overall profitability of using smart FFE in projects. It will also consider the intangible benefits, such as higher efficiency, which might clarify their usefulness to your stakeholders.

Similarly, to cope with the supply chain problems, only source from trusted suppliers. Establish partnerships to reduce lead times and transportation delays. Just to be safe, have alternative suppliers ready. Additionally, you could invest in advanced inventory management systems, allowing you to use data analytics to predict demand and optimize stock levels, making sure you don’t run short.

Endnote

Change can be overwhelming, but so are the benefits it brings along with it. Read the tips mentioned above to help your peers understand and embrace the opportunities and challenges smart FFE will bring for them.