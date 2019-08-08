Real Value of Construction Technology for Your Company

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Technology is advancing at a fast rate, and it has positively impacted the way we learn and communicate. Today, many businesses are reaping the benefits of effectively utilizing new technologies. The construction industry is no different as it has greatly benefitted from adopting cutting-edge technologies into the delivery of construction projects. Some of these technologies that have drastically transformed the industry include:

Building Information Monitoring (BIM)

3D Printing

Mobile Technology

Drones

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Virtual Reality

Wearables

All of these tools help project managers, architects, builders to do more with less and to meet their long-term growth and efficiency goals. Below, we’ve highlighted what the real value of these technologies can mean for your construction company. ​

Improves Efficiency

Those in the construction industry would agree to the fact that time is of the essence when meeting client expectations. In the past, construction companies found it difficult to satisfy their customers who want their job well done and at a fast pace.

The challenge lies in creating and sharing real-time design information. Architects and designers would have to manually draw the blueprints and illustrations and would have them sent to their clients and relevant personnel for review and approval. But that was many years ago. Today, construction technology eliminates hours of wasted effort on a project.

It has helped in speeding up the processes involved in construction; the reason project managers take advantage of these technologies to coordinate projects, share digital blueprints, send and receive payment documents. Click here for more info about one of the most misunderstood construction payment documents: lien waivers.

What is more, the daily operations of construction companies, communication and customer response has improved drastically. This has also significantly reduced miscommunication and has resulted in reduced cost and more streamlined jobsite activities.

Smart and Durable Buildings

Engineers integrate construction technologies in building construction to produce smart and durable structures in two major ways:

Designing better buildings from scratch Retrofitting of existing buildings for increased sustainability

Construction technology leads to better communication among builders, planners, designers, and owners and stimulates information sharing; thus equipping all project members to collaborate on creating smart structures until the completion of the project. This also improves quality and timely project completion because all models can be simulated and tested for accuracy prior to the start of the construction project.

What is more, construction software can also be utilized during retrofitting. With strategic retrofitting, which is oftentimes more cost-effective than erecting a new structure, many older buildings are now becoming more thermally efficient and durable, through internal upgrades like HVAC systems, fire safety, and improved lighting systems.

Better Tools

The implementation of construction technology has to do with taking advantage of the best tools that are currently available and using them to create better work. From using 3D printing to generating more interactive models, drones for conducting site surveys quickly and accurately, or virtual reality which helps in better understanding complex projects, there seems to be no shortage of tools to improve your construction projects. Construction technology will continue to advance, and this means that our construction methods will too!

Better Client Services

In the past, the construction industry found it difficult to communicate project and construction information efficiently to customers. Owners would frequently have to visit the construction site to inspect the progress of their project and to ensure high quality. With today’s construction technology, clients receive progress updates. Project managers are also able to efficiently process documents for approval to keep the project moving without delays. For example, 3D blueprints and models can be shared with customers in real-time for approval. Taking advantage of construction technology to simplify construction processes is what helps construction businesses stand out.

Innovation

With new software features being regularly added to platforms, construction companies that actively adopt technology in the quest for efficiency, improved safety, and quality are constantly presented with new opportunities to meet long-term growth and efficiency goals. Construction technology innovation is one of the most thrilling aspects of working in the construction industry today and will continue to yield positive results as we move into the future.