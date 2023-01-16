The 3 Local SEO Tips That Will Boost Your HVAC Business 

An online business and one that has a physical presence are two completely different beasts. And the marketing strategy is going to be different for each. At least they should be different. This means that doing SEO is not going to look the same if you have an HVAC business and not an e-commerce store.

Local SEO is the pillar of a digital marketing campaign for an HVAC business and has some specific best practices to make sure that your business is found when people search online. You can hire a HVAC digital marketing company or do it yourself. In this article, we will go over several tips for local SEO success in case you want to take on the task yourself.

1 – Google My Business

Since Google is the dominant search engine, it makes sense to start out by getting set up there. They have a program called Google My Business that works specifically for businesses that have a physical presence in a local area.

This is a free listing that allows you to provide information about your business, such as your address, phone number, hours of operation, and services offered. By verifying and optimizing your listing, you can improve your visibility in local search results and make it easier for customers to find and contact your business.

With Google My Business, you can add posts to your listing to share updates and news about your business, like new products or services, upcoming events, and special offers. Plus, you can use GMB Insights to track how many people are viewing your listing, clicking through to your website, or giving you a call.

2 – Build some citations

Citations are essentially when your business name, address, and phone number are mentioned on other websites. These mentions can really help establish your HVAC business as a reputable and trustworthy option for people in your local area. One way to get citations is to list your business on online directories like Yellow Pages or Yelp, or even on industry-specific directories such as Angie’s List or HomeAdvisor.

It’s important to note that the quality of the citations also matters. Having a lot of citations from low-quality websites is not as valuable as having a few citations from high-quality websites. This is why it is important to list your business on directories that are relevant to your industry, and have a good reputation.

3 – Create content for your website

Your HVAC business website shouldn’t just be a place where people can get information such as your hours of operation and a list of your services. You should also be bringing in some organic traffic by writing blog posts.

The content for the blog must target some keywords that people are searching for so you can rank for the right ones to bring traffic. You can also create pages on your website that are dedicated to specific services or areas, such as “HVAC Repair in [City]” or “Air Conditioning Installation in [City].”