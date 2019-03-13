Sustainable Traveler Tips for The Ultimate Eco Adventure

Image Source

The art of being a sustainable traveler is a bit more complicated than one would imagine. From hotels to day excursions, it can still be a bit rough to find a fitting eco-adventure in the world. However, not impossible.

As sustainability and the choices, we make when traveling becomes more prevalently eco-friendly, more and more travelers are hunting out eco-adventures. In fact, 68 percent said that an eco-hotel or accommodation is top of the list when a choice needs to be made, according to Booking.com’s 2017 Sustainable Travel Report.

One of the biggest misconceptions about having an eco-adventure is that you will be lost in the jungle of the Amazon sleeping in a dingy tree hut. Not true. There are some pretty plush eco-adventures to be had and some downright luxurious destinations.

With all that being said, being a sustainable traveler takes a bit of practice. Here are a few top tips to take your next eco-adventure to the next level.

Connect with The Culture Before and During Your Eco Adventure

If you are considering an eco-adventure as a sustainable traveler in the near future, you have probably already done a bit of research online. This is good. From booking hotels or hostels to planning excursions, the research phase is one of the most important parts of any travel.

But do not forget to think culturally too. This means picking up a history book of some sort and learning about the country, area, and all that has to do with the culture. If you do this, you will have some serious knowledge and have a lot to chat about with other sustainable travelers on your eco-adventure.

And history does not need to be boring. There is actually a number of amazing travel adventure books on the shelves of bookstores that detail history along with a wanderlust adventure story from author experiences.

For instance, if you are heading to the South Pacific, pick up J. Maarten Troost travel novel Headhunters On My Doorstep to get a bit of culture before you head out.

Sustainable Travelers Pack Eco-Friendly

Being a sustainable traveler encompasses a number of aspects. One important one is what you bring along on your eco-adventure. The whole reason to travel green is to also be green while you are doing it, whether touring Europe or tromping around Antarctica.

For instance, you probably do not need to bring your hair dryer or electric toothbrush along. Sure, many luxury eco-hotels have electricity, but that does not mean you need to use a lot of it. So if your packing list for your next eco-adventure has the usual unsustainable culprits, think hard about switching things up.

This is also a great experience for you because you will have less junk to lug around with you. Imagine not checking baggage or needing to carry a suitcase with the wheel because the sidewalks in your destination are not wheel conducive.

Don’t Leave A Footprint

When on your next eco-adventure, think sustainability every so often to ensure you are not leaving a footprint. What does this mean? Have you ever seen someone tossing a water bottle on a trail, or putting out cigarette butts on an ancient temple? I have, and it is not cool!

Damaging or leaving a human footprint on the beautiful places you go can add up if every other traveler does the same. It can, in fact, destroy eco-adventure destinations to the point where they will be shut down to tourists, or be not as beautiful in the future for others to enjoy.

Share Your Eco Adventures with The World

Being a sustainable traveler is all about doing it, and also sharing it for others to enjoy. When you get back from your eco-adventure, share it with friends, family, coworkers, and whoever else that will listen to you. This encourages others to travel more sustainably.

You can also blog about your eco adventures! This is kind of a win-win since you can potentially earn money from blogging in the travel space, letting you enjoy more travel than ever before. All you need WordPress hosting for your blog. Just install WordPress AMP, and write and add images to your posts. It really is that easy.

Are You Ready For An Eco-Adventure?

There are a lot of sustainable traveler tips out there to consider before your next eco-adventure. Even if you have gone on a few in the past, you may be surprised by how many more eco-friendly hotels, hostels, excursions, and restaurants have popped up all over the world in the past few years. Make your next trip eco and enjoy a different way of travel.