Greg Soros on Creating Characters Children Connect With

With over a decade and a half of experience writing for young readers, Greg Soros has developed a clear philosophy about character development in children’s literature. As publishing continues to evolve and readers’ needs become more complex, he has refined his approach to creating protagonists that resonate authentically with children navigating their own emotional landscapes.

“The most important question isn’t ‘What does my character want?’ but rather ‘What does my character need to learn?'” Soros explains. “Young readers are incredibly perceptive. They can sense when a character is just moving through a plot versus when that character is genuinely growing.”

Understanding Emotional Authenticity in Young Protagonists

Children’s literature has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with readers expecting more nuanced portrayals of complex emotions. Soros approaches this challenge by drawing from research in child development while maintaining the wonder and optimism essential to quality children’s books.

The key lies in balancing realistic challenges with age-appropriate solutions. “Children face real struggles—anxiety, friendship conflicts, feeling different from their peers,” Soros notes. “But they also possess remarkable resilience and creativity in problem-solving. Our job as authors is to honor both the difficulty and their capacity to navigate it.”

This balance requires careful consideration of developmental stages. What works for a picture book audience differs dramatically from what engages early chapter book readers. Soros emphasizes understanding not just how children read, but how they process emotional concepts at different ages.

The Mirror and Window Approach

One framework Soros consistently returns to involves creating stories that function as both mirrors and windows. “Some children need to see their own experiences reflected back to them—to know they’re not alone in what they’re feeling,” he says. “Others need windows into experiences different from their own, building empathy and expanding their understanding of the world.”

This dual purpose influences everything from character selection to plot development. A character facing a specific challenge might help one child feel seen while teaching another child about different ways of experiencing the world. The most effective children’s books accomplish both simultaneously.

Diversity in character creation extends beyond surface-level representation. “It’s not enough to simply include characters from different backgrounds,” Soros emphasizes. “Those characters need authentic voices, realistic challenges, and their own complete emotional arcs. They can’t exist just to teach other characters lessons.”

Building Stories That Support Social-Emotional Learning

Modern children’s literature increasingly serves an educational function beyond literacy development. Stories that address social-emotional learning help children build crucial skills for navigating relationships and managing feelings.

“The best approach doesn’t feel didactic,” Soros observes. “Children are learning, but they’re learning through narrative rather than instruction. The story comes first, always. The educational value emerges organically from characters facing genuine struggles and discovering solutions.”

This requires extensive research and consultation. Understanding how children actually process emotions, what language resonates with different age groups, and which narrative structures support comprehension all factor into effective storytelling. Collaboration with educators and child development specialists helps ensure stories genuinely serve young readers’ needs.

Looking Toward the Future of Children’s Literature

As technology reshapes how children interact with stories, Soros remains optimistic about the enduring power of narrative. “The medium may change, but children’s fundamental need for stories that help them understand themselves and others remains constant,” he reflects. “Whether through traditional books, digital platforms, or emerging formats, thoughtful storytelling will always find its audience.”

The challenge for today’s children’s authors involves creating work that addresses contemporary issues—from environmental concerns to digital citizenship—while maintaining the timeless qualities that make children’s literature meaningful. “We’re writing for the children of today while honoring the universal childhood experiences that connect generations,” Soros concludes. “That’s both the challenge and the privilege of this work.”