IP-Based vs. Traditional AV Systems: How to Choose the Right Approach for Large-Scale Projects

In recent years, “AV-over-IP” has gained popularity for delivering audiovisual content. But is it ready to replace traditional hardware-based systems? This post helps you choose between IP-based and traditional AV setups.

Defining AV-over-IP and Traditional Audiovisual Systems

Before comparing these setups, it’s important to understand how they work. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Traditional AV systems rely more on hardware, such as matrix switchers, to direct each signal to the right output. They have little lag but can only transmit their signals a certain distance; they also require cabling, meaning they’re quite infrastructure-heavy.

AV-over-IP systems instead send audio and video signals via Ethernet and fiber optics. They send the data as digital packets, which the display or speaker decodes. This is far more scalable, but its strength ultimately depends on your network connection.

Both of these approaches aim to deliver high-quality audio and video content, meaning they will perform to a similar standard with the right setup.

Key Differences Between IP and Hardware AV

The differences between these formats run deeper than a matter-of-fact explanation. You’ll have to pay close attention to how both setups work before choosing between them. Here are seven factors worth considering when making your choice:

Scalability: Your business or AV setup might grow over time. An IP system makes it far easier to scale up or down without any major infrastructure changes.

Cost: IP AV systems often have high initial costs due to their modern features. However, they’ll likely be cheaper to upgrade than a more traditional AV setup.

Distance: Stretching cables over long distances isn’t always practical, though HDBaseT extenders can help. IP AV can transmit data over a whole network.

Cabling: You can set up an IP-based system on a network with minimal cabling, though traditional systems only work with AV interfaces such as HDMI cables.

Latency: Traditional systems have next to no lag, meaning fluid video or audio in nearly any context. However, with the right network, IP systems can eliminate lag.

Reliability: IP systems need a good internet connection to work. A traditional setup is far more predictable and generally less reliant on outside conditions.

Flexibility: AV-over-IP focuses more on integrating with cloud programs and other apps. Traditional AV is more rigid unless you add extra hardware to your setup.

Which AV Type Works Best for Certain Projects?

Every project is different and has unique AV requirements. Generally speaking, larger and more scalable projects fare better with AV-over-IP. If you desperately need a real-time feed, traditional AV tools, such as a video signal processor, have lower latency across the board.

If you already have a dedicated AV setup, a more traditional approach makes sense. AV-over-IP works best for firms that lack the infrastructure for audiovisual projects. However, it often comes down to budget, meaning you might just not have the money for IP AV’s high initial costs.

Ideal Use Cases for IP-Based and Traditional AV Systems

Some industries and settings naturally align with one system over the other. Here’s a closer look at where each setup fits best:

IP-Based AV

AV-over-IP systems are especially useful for large companies, universities, healthcare, retailers, and control rooms, all of which need to transmit video content across vast distances.

For example, corporations may need to transmit digital signage video to multiple locations. They might also be monitoring feeds hundreds of meters away from the control room.

Traditional AV

Traditional AV systems help boardrooms, theaters, TV production, and museum exhibits, mainly by eliminating lag. In these settings, a seamless experience is even more important.

For example, live events can use this AV equipment to switch between feeds instantly. They can also broadcast with little latency and synchronized audio and video.

Conclusion

The system you choose can ultimately affect how well your large-scale projects come to life. For reliability and high performance, it’s best to use traditional AV systems – though it’s still possible to get these benefits with IP-based solutions.