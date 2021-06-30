What to Eco-Conscious Consumers Want from Brands?

It’s never been more important for businesses to take their environmental responsibilities seriously. What matters most is reducing your impact on the planet and operating sustainably. But there are also commercial dynamics at play here that you probably won’t want to ignore.

More and more customers are looking at the brands they’re loyal to and questioning whether or not they’re acting sustainably and upholding their responsibilities to the environment. If that’s something that your brand wants to do better at and you want to learn more about what eco-conscious consumers really expect from brands like yours, you’re in the right place. Read on to find out more.

Using Recycled Products

There are lots of ways in which you can incorporate recycled products into what your brand does and how it operates. For some business owners, this might mean making their products or at least some of their products or components from recycled materials. It’s certainly an option that’s worth exploring. You might also find ways to use packaging and other similar materials that are made from recycled materials. It’s something that many brands are starting to do and you don’t want to get left behind.

The Promotion of Sustainability in Your Messaging

Your brand has a voice and a platform, and it can use that platform to promote itself, but you might also want to use it for other reasons. Why not shout out initiatives or charities that are doing work to improve the planet and make it greener? You could also mark particular days such as World Environment Day and World Oceans Day. You can use your communication channels to mark these events and take part in the conversation in a positive way.

To Work with Eco-Friendly Partners and Suppliers

Your own green practices are one thing, but they’re not enough alone. In order to make a real difference, you also need to think about who you’re working with and why. Working with only the greenest and most environmentally ethical partners and suppliers will mark your business out. You’ll not only be acting in an eco-friendly way yourself but you’ll be creating pressure for other businesses to do the same. That’s precisely the kind of impact you should be looking to have on your industry.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Real Changes Not Surface Level Ones

If you want to make changes to your business to take it in a more eco-friendly direction, make sure those changes have a real impact. People want to see genuine changes that make a tangible difference, not surface level commitments that end up having no real positive impact at all. One example of this is the environmental impact of refillable floss; it was sold as an eco-friendly solution but the impact was limited and environmental concerns remained. That’s not how you want your brand to be seen.

Green Credentials

If there are particular certifications relating to green performance and eco-friendly performance in your niche or industry, you should go for them. If you can attach those industry-recognized credentials to your business, you can shout about them and show your customers that it’s not just talk and that you really are making positive steps in the right direction. It’s something that people will notice and take seriously.

A Little Self-Reflection

It never hurts to take a look at what you’re doing and what can be done better and differently with records to green issues. If customers can see that you’re willing to partake in a little self-reflection and self-analysis, they’ll appreciate it and understand that you really are on the same page as them. If you just sweep the issue away and say you’re doing well without reflecting on what could be done better, that won’t be enough for some customers.

Sharing Your Story and Lessons Learnt

Finally, you should be willing to talk about these issues and how they relate to the story of your brand. Maybe there was a green gap in the market that you felt needed to be filled so you went ahead and filled it. Or talk about the changes you’ve made over the years as a result of the lessons you’ve learned. These are all things that customers can see and relate to.

Brands are expected to take their duties and responsibilities seriously when it comes to the environment these days. Be sure to make the most of the principles and expectations discussed above if you want to ensure your business is able to appeal to eco-conscious and green customers going forward.