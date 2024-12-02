5 Things Brands Get Wrong About Display And Remarking Ads

Understanding the digital marketing landscape is supposed to be simple. But as any business owner who gets into it will notice, it is anything but.

Because of this, companies often get things wrong about display and remarketing ads. They think they know what they’re doing when they don’t.

This post explores some of the most common misunderstandings afflicting the business community. We explore some of the complexities and what to do about them.

Following The Wrong Metrics

One thing brands get wrong is following the wrong metrics. While they may emphasize click-through rates (CTR), they don’t always focus on the core principles that determine success, such as conversions or engagement.

This issue is usually a quick fix. It just means changing your evaluation criteria to something more relevant. Instead of focusing on, say, the number of people clicking on an ad, it is much better to look at how many end up buying. This number tells you more about your ads than any other.

Underestimating Mobile Users

The other perennial problem with Google Ads marketing is misunderstanding the scale of mobile internet usage. Companies will often cater to the desktop market, still believing that consumers use that platform mostly for their shopping.

Of course, that’s not the case. Mobile users are now the vast majority of internet users and want ads that are visible and interpretable on their devices.

That’s where a website developer could help. Transitioning to a mobile-first model makes it more likely you will generate sales.

Misusing Dynamic Ads

The misuse of dynamic ads is another significant mistake businesses make. Many companies get retargeting wrong when they display outdated products from years ago that consumers no longer want. These irrelevant ads cost money, but they don’t generate any sales, leading to lost revenue, literally down the toilet.

The trick here is to keep ads and inventory synced. Customers don’t like it when you offer them products that you no longer stock.

Forgetting To Segment Your Audience

Forgetting to segment your audience is also a common theme. Ads should target individual groups within your customer base instead of the entire group at once.

Yes, it is possible to optimize ad copy for your ideal buyer. But that specific individual is unlikely to exist in reality. Instead, most leads are shades of that person you have a model of in your marketing department.

For this reason, breaking up display and marketing ads into different groups and shoving them in front of selected demographics is the best option. This approach means you’re dealing with the specific issues they face.

Believing Myths About Display Ads And PPC

Believing myths about display and remarketing ads is another problem many companies encounter. The people at the top often believe that these outreach methods are intrusive.

That’s not always true. While in the past many of these approaches relied on data, platforms are developing new ways to market to people, including doing it on the basis of what they’ve bought before (or what people like them want to buy).