Marketing Forecast – What Small Business Owners Must Embrace to Thrive

As a small business owner, you might be finding it harder and harder to stay competitive when the business world is constantly evolving. With more recent growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, it can be hard to know what is going to move the needle in your business and what is going to be a waste. You may be wondering what your business needs, what you should invest in, what is going to give a good return on investment (ROI), and what is going to give short-term and long-term results.

You want to integrate the right tools and systems at the right time while staying competitive. This requires you to be flexible in your approach, and be willing to adapt to different shifts in technology, market trends and consumer behaviours. Here are some of the most important marketing trends that all business owners should pay attention to for success in 2025 and beyond.

Marketing powered by AI

AI has taken the world by storm, and it is important to understand the technology, and how your competitors are using it to gain an advantage and consider how it can be leveraged for growth. It is used in many businesses in all industries to automate tasks such as content creation, customer service, and more. It can be important for your business as it can increase efficiency, personalize customer experience, and help you make smarter, data-driven decisions. Consider how you can implement AI into your current practices. You may start small and scale it depending on your business needs. This could be chatbots for customer service or include ChatGPT for research and insights into your business.

Influencer marketing

Influencer marketing has become a profitable way to get your business out into the world. When you partner with influencers, you are gaining access to their large audience on social media platforms and the influence that they have over them. When they recommend a product or service related to their brand, their followers tend to flock to buy it themselves. Creators have spent a long time building a personal brand and trust with their following. However, 2025 and beyond is going to move towards micro-influencers in business marketing campaigns. This is because they tend to have a higher engagement rate and a more authentic connection with their followers. Conduct some research on social media platforms to see what local or niche influencers are doing well in your industry. Consider what can offer – whether it is money, products, or services and reach out to see if they are interested in a collaboration.

Video content marketing

Any business not utilizing video content in 2025 and beyond is going to limit its growth. Video marketing on social media platforms has become one of the best and most effective ways to grow your business. Consumers now expect to be sold directly on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. This marketing strategy is really important for your future growth because:

consumers are using social platforms to make purchases

it is where they spend most of their time

the engagement and conversion rates are extremely high

you can extensively expand your brand awareness and reach

Make short-form video content and repurpose it across social media platforms. Include in-depth content like tutorials and guides for YouTube, and behind-the-scenes, products and valuable tips for your customers.

Ethical marketing

Eco-friendly and sustainable products and services are one of the most vital marketing trends that businesses need to adapt to in 2025. Ethically sourced products, and services rooted in sustainable values are growing in importance to consumers around the world. In addition, there is an increasing number of laws and regulations that businesses need to adhere to. The younger generations, the ones shaping the future of the market, are more likely to support brands whose values are aligned with ethical practices. Go back to the drawing board and see how you can integrate more sustainable practices into your business. Make sure you share these and community these initiatives with your customers, and where possible, get them involved.

Local SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is an important marketing strategy to succeed in organic rankings. In 2025 and beyond it is going to be crucial that you create and implement effective local SEO and hyperlocal marketing initiatives. This will help you to engage with your nearby audience on a more personal level, and encourage more purchases. Start by optimizing your Google Business Profile, create content based on the local area, and collaborate with other local businesses. This will increase brand awareness and in turn, build trust.

User-Generated Content (UGC)

UGC is starting to gain popularity amongst social media users. This is where you encourage customers to create content to promote your service or product, for example, photos, and videos of them using your product, reviews, etc. In a world of social media, this can help add social proof to your credibility, build your reputation, and increase brand awareness. You can do this by making a fun challenge or game your customers can get involved in, or offer incentives to get involved.

Subscription models and loyalty programs

Subscription models are an excellent and effective way to offer recurring services or products to your customers. It will save them the hassle of having to find you and make a purchase each month, especially in a world of one-click purchases. This takes another step away from customers, and most businesses will offer a discount for those who sign up for a subscription, to incentivize them. This supports your customers but also enables you to build a more stable recurring revenue stream and encourage repeat customers. If this isn’t possible with your business, you may consider if you can offer your customers a loyalty program instead.

Omnichannel marketing

A seamless customer experience is the ultimate goal for success in 2025. People live in a society where they want things quickly and easily, so if they cannot find you quickly, if they cannot make a purchase easily, or get something resolved instantly, then they will head to your competitors. To avoid losing customers, you must take an omnichannel marketing approach. This means that you ensure your presence across all touchpoints, e.g. website, in-store, email, social media, phone, etc. This enables you to be consistent and show up for your customers where and when they need you. It will also ensure that the experience is the same, regardless of where they contact you from. Consider what platforms your target audience spends their time, and create a plan for integrating your marketing strategies across these platforms. The best way to do this is to repurpose pages and content, to ensure messaging, branding, and level of customer service are consistent.

Data privacy

With the increase in technology and AI, data and privacy is more important than ever. As a responsible business owner, you want to make sure that you are transparent about what data you collect, how you use it, and how you protect it. You also want to ensure that you are only collecting what is necessary and that you are aware of the data policies in place for the 3rd party systems that you use in-house. Privacy concerns are huge at the moment and will continue to grow in 2025 and beyond. Customers want to invest in a brand that assures their data is secure. Make sure you check the laws and regulations in your country and adhere to them. Use secure platforms and systems to run your business. Consider how you can go above and beyond, and always keep your customers up to date.

Augmented Reality (AR) shopping experiences

If you have a product in the beauty, fashion, or home decor industry, then leveraging AR will keep your business ahead of the curve in 2025. This marketing trend is growing, and one that customers are going to start expecting in their shopping experience. You can get ahead of the curve by implementing this technology in your business. AR will enhance the experience your customers have while they are shopping, increasing their satisfaction and supporting purchasing decisions. AI can help customers “try before they buy” and reduce uncertainty. This technology lets them see how products will look and can help your business grow. This tool alone is something that customers are going to be excited to play around with and are likely to refer you to friends and family, and even share on social media.

For businesses to be successful in 2025 and beyond, you must embrace technologies to stay ahead of the curve. These consider the current and growing customer preferences and leverage trending technology such as AI. Being sustainable, personalizing your experience, connecting with your local community, and improving your efficiency will help your business skyrocket in the 2025 market. The most important element of all of this is remaining curious and adaptable. Make sure you do your research, see what is working for competitors, and consider what gaps you can fill to create loyalty and long-term success.