Pros and Cons of Email in Business

There is no doubt that email has completely transformed a wide range of areas of life – and business is certainly one of them. However, this doesn’t mean that every change that has taken place has been positive. On the plus side, it allows for instant communication between workers on clients who live on the other side of the world. On the downside, it can end up being a very time-consuming and productivity limiting activity as well.

Pro – Emails Can Be Sent at Any time

Unlike phone calls, there are no restrictions when you send an email. So, if you get an idea in the middle of the night and you think that somebody needs to take action over it in the morning, you can fire off a quick email. You can also communicate across time zones with no trouble at all.

Con – They Are Susceptible to Viruses

There is a wide range of different computer threats which can travel via email including trojan horses, viruses, and other malware. To protect against these issues, you need to ensure that you have up to date firewalls and anti-virus software. You should also train staff on the common signs of spam and phishing emails, as well as not opening attachments from untrusted sources.

Pro – It is Easy to Send Different Files

Emails are not all about the words on the page. You can also attach photos to email, video content, and entire projects – as long as you have the right compression software available. And they also provide a great medium where you can get feedback and make changes. They are a great collaborative tool which help people to work together no matter where they are in the world.

Con – Emails Can Be Misinterpreted

One of the major negatives of emails is that they remove the ‘human element’ of interactions. Since you are unable to communicate through your tone of voice or clarify a point that is misunderstood, you may find that offence is taken where it was not intended or instructions have not been fully comprehended. This can end up being a major issue, and can end up causing a rift between clients or staff members. That is why you need to be especially careful with what you put in an email, and you should encourage your team to be the same way. If any issues do arise, you may be better off dealing with them face to face or over the phone to avoid any further damage being caused.

You should make sure that all your staff members are well-trained on spotting spam and phishing emails, so that you avoid any unnecessary viruses or malware infiltrating your systems. Also, it is worth teaching staff that they need to be very careful about what they are putting in their emails. Firstly, this comes from the point of view of getting the tone of voice right. Not only this, it can cause a problem as it leads to a paper trail. Once you send an email and it is opened, it is out there – potentially for the world to see.