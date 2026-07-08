Best Commercial Garage Door Repair & Installation Companies

When you have vehicles coming and going from your commercial property, be it for deliveries, inventory, customers, residents, or clients, you want to know that the garage doors servicing the vehicles and the building are performing as you need them to. That’s a given.

Commercial garage doors are about more than aesthetics and convenience; they’re critical to security, weather protection and daily operations across warehouses, loading docks and industrial facilities. And unlike residential garage doors, commercial systems need to withstand higher use cycles and stricter building codes, not to mention weather conditions, too.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at five commercial garage door installation companies that offer repairs, garage door installations, and maintenance services.

Paratec Door Solutions

Paratec Door Solutions is the go-to partner for all Florida commercial premises with garage doors. Focusing exclusively on commercial and industrial clients, covering garage door repair, installation, and maintenance.

Experts in working across a range of industries such as healthcare, home construction, manufacturing, property management, and more. Paratec services, repairs, and installs every major brand, including Genie, Clopay, Cookson, and more, meaning they have the skills and experience to assist you regardless of the door type or manufacturer for your specific garage doors, be it high-speed doors, rolling steel doors, full view sectional doors, or HVLS fans. They have you covered.

Paratec runs a 24/7 emergency service, and they aim to get back to all responses within a two-hour window. All jobs are approached based on the demands of the specific settings. There’s no one-size-fits-all methodology, meaning you get exactly what you need when you need it to get your garage doors fully operational once more. And this is where the company really shines. They are a provider who works with you to handle your situation with ease and expertise to provide a fitting solution that removes the ongoing impact from your operations.

Door Systems of South Florida

Door Systems of South Florida has been running since 1994 and has installed some large and technically demanding commercial overhead door systems in recent years. They provide a 24/7 emergency service with a 2-hour emergency response time and a large fleet allowing them to reach companies faster to get them back up and running with minimal downtime.

As one of Overhead Door Corporation’s largest commercial dealers, they offer a range of services, including specialty doors, retrofit projects, preventative maintenance, replacement parts, and more, based on your needs, be it in an emergency or to upgrade your garage doors.

Duke’s Garage Doors

Duke’s Garage Doors (formerly DGD Garage Doors) has served clients for over 20 years and is a state-licensed, certified building contractor. Its commercial line includes rolling steel doors, sectional doors, and counter shutters paired with light, medium, and heavy-duty operators matched to door size, weight, and cycle frequency, and all are UL 325 compliant.

Dukes Garage Doors has experience in working with warehouses and distribution centers, retail stores and shopping centers, as well as municipal facilities, including courthouses and correctional institutions, automotive dealerships, and healthcare facilities too.

The onus here is on matching the door and operator to a facility that actually runs day to day to get it right and deliver excellent customer service, whether you need a new garage door or a repair.

H&H Garage Doors

H&H Garage Doors serves Lake Mary, Altamonte Springs, Orlando, and the surrounding Seminole and Orange County area with a focus on commercial garage doors, including roll-up doors and steel security doors. They understand that malfunctioning garage doors can have a disastrous effect and provide a service to minimise disruption from garage doors that need repairs, servicing, or replacing entirely. While there’s no emergency callout service for companies that need to book a repair or get a quote for replacement commercial garage doors, H&H has over 20 years of experience that helps them assist you with getting exactly what you need for your business.

General Garage Door

General Garage Door is a Master Authorized Dealer and Installer for Clopay’s commercial garage doors alongside products from other manufacturers like Janus International and Rolling Doors. They have commercial clients that include West Palm Beach County’s Fire Rescue, Facilities Maintenance, Parks and Recreation, and Airport, amongst others.

Regardless of the size of your job, General Garage Door is expertly placed to offer repairs, servicing, and installations of rolling steel doors, sectional steel doors, aluminum full-view doors, fire doors, counter doors, and grilles for a variety of commercial properties.

How to Choose the Right Commercial Garage Door Company

There are a few factors that will define your search when it comes to the right commercial garage door repair and installation provider. Firstly, you need to make sure they work with commercial properties; if it’s their sole focus, this means they’re exclusively working on properties similar to yours. From here, you can narrow down their clients and industries they serve to cover your company.

You also need to check the range of doors, products, and services they offer. This is especially important if you need emergency repairs or replacements, as not all companies offer 24/7 call-out services. Pay attention to response times to enquiries and call-out times to minimise disruption to your company for either emergency or standard repairs.

FAQs

How is commercial garage door repair different from residential repair?

Commercial doors are built for higher cycle counts and heavier daily use, and they often need to meet specific building codes or security requirements that residential doors don’t.

What does UL 325 compliance mean?

It’s a safety standard for automated garage door operators covering entrapment protection and safe operation for automatic commercial and residential systems.

Do all providers offer emergency repair service?

Not all companies offer 24/7 repair services for emergencies, and this will vary from provider to provider, so it’s best to confirm with the company beforehand if they offer this or not.

What is an authorized dealer?

It means a company has a direct partnership with a specific door manufacturer, giving them access to that brand’s full product line and technical specifications.