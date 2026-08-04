5 Cybersecurity Threats Every Small Business Faces (And How to Stop Them)

Ever noticed how small business owners tend to think hackers only go after the big fish? The banks, the multinationals, the household names with millions to lose. Turns out that’s exactly the kind of thinking that gets small businesses into trouble.

The truth is, cybercriminals love small businesses. They’re often easier targets, with fewer defences and less awareness. So let’s talk about the five threats that keep popping up, and what can actually be done about them.

1. Phishing Emails That Look Way Too Real

Picture this: an email lands in the inbox, apparently from the bank or a supplier. It’s got the right logo, the right tone, maybe even a familiar name in the signature. And it’s asking someone to click a link and confirm a few details.

Phishing is still the number one way attackers get in. It works because it plays on trust and busy schedules. People click without thinking, and just like that, credentials are handed over.

The fix? Training, mostly. Staff who know what to look for tend to spot the dodgy stuff. Multi-factor authentication helps too, because even if a password leaks, the attacker still can’t get in easily.

2. Ransomware Locking You Out of Everything

This one’s nasty. Ransomware sneaks in, encrypts all the files, and then demands payment to unlock them. Imagine turning up on a Monday to find every single document, invoice, and customer record held hostage. Not a great start to the week.

Small businesses get hit hard because they often can’t afford long downtime, so they feel pressured to just pay up. But paying doesn’t guarantee you’ll get anything back. Regular backups are the real hero here. Kept offline or in a separate location, they mean a business can restore its files and tell the attackers to get lost. Working with a managed IT provider makes setting up reliable backups a lot less of a headache.

3. Weak Passwords (You Know the Ones)

Password123. The company name followed by the current year. The classic “letmein.” We’ve all seen them, and honestly, a lot of us have used them.

Weak or reused passwords are pretty much an open door. If someone uses the same password for their work login and some random shopping site that got breached, well, attackers now have a key that fits multiple locks.

Password managers sort this out nicely. They generate strong, unique passwords and remember them so nobody has to. Pair that with multi-factor authentication and things get a whole lot tougher for the bad guys.

4. Unpatched Software Sitting There Waiting

Here’s the thing about those update notifications everyone keeps ignoring. They’re not just annoying reminders. A lot of them fix security holes that attackers already know about.

When software goes unpatched, it’s basically leaving a window unlocked. Criminals actively scan for these gaps, and old software is one of their favourite ways in.

Setting updates to run automatically takes care of most of this. For the trickier systems, having someone keep an eye on patching means nothing slips through the cracks.

5. That One Employee Who Didn’t Mean To

Not all threats come from outside. Sometimes it’s an honest mistake. Someone sends a spreadsheet to the wrong person, or plugs in a random USB stick they found in the car park. (Yes, people really do that.)

Human error causes a surprising chunk of security incidents. The good news is that clear policies and a bit of ongoing training go a long way. When staff understand why the rules exist, they’re far more likely to follow them.

Look, cybersecurity doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Small, sensible steps stack up fast, and getting the basics right protects against most of what’s out there. Better to sort it now than learn the hard way.