Why Businesses Are Still Vulnerable to Ransomware Attacks

If ransomware seems like “old news,” you’re not alone. We’ve been hearing about it for years. Most companies have antivirus software, firewalls, backups, training videos, and policies that say things like, “Don’t click suspicious links.” And yet ransomware keeps landing punches.

The uncomfortable truth is that ransomware isn’t winning because businesses don’t care about security. It’s winning because modern businesses are complicated. They run on cloud apps, remote devices, contractors, third-party tools, and hundreds (sometimes thousands) of identities and access keys. Attackers only need one weak spot. Defenders have to protect all of them.

Here’s why so many organizations are still vulnerable—and what’s really happening behind the scenes when ransomware strikes.

1) Attackers aren’t “hacking”; they’re logging in

A lot of ransomware incidents don’t begin with someone brute-forcing a firewall. They begin with stolen credentials.

Phishing is still effective. So is password reuse. So are leaked credentials from old breaches. Add in session hijacking (stealing browser cookies) and MFA fatigue attacks (bombarding someone with login prompts until they approve one), and suddenly the attacker isn’t breaking down a door they’re walking through it.

Once attackers have a valid login, they blend into normal traffic. That’s why organizations can have decent perimeter security and still get hit: the threat has already entered the “trusted” zone.

2) Remote work expanded the number of entry points

Before remote work, a lot of company activity passed through a smaller set of controlled networks. Now people work from home, routers, cafes, personal devices, and shared spaces. Even in well-managed organizations, there are more endpoints than before and more variation in their security.

One compromised laptop can be enough. Especially if it has saved passwords, browser sessions, or access to internal tools.

3) Patch gaps are real (and attackers know it)

Security teams talk about patching like it’s a simple weekly chore. In real companies, patching is a negotiation with reality:

“If we patch this server, will it break the app?”

“This server is legacy; nobody wants to touch it.”

“We’re in the middle of a release.”

“We’ll do it next sprint.”

Attackers exploit that hesitation. They scan constantly for known vulnerabilities in VPN appliances, remote access tools, exposed services, and widely used software. When they find one, they move fast, often faster than a business can schedule maintenance.

4) Backups exist… but restores are the painful part

Many businesses say, “We’re fine; we have backups.” Then ransomware hits, and they learn the difference between having backups and being able to restore quickly.

Common problems include:

Backups that are connected to the same network (and get encrypted too)

Backups that haven’t been tested in months

Restores that take days, not hours

Missing configuration, identity, or application dependencies

Partial recovery that still leaves systems broken

Ransomware gangs understand the situation. That’s why they can demand big payments: they’re not only selling “decryption,” they’re selling time.

5) Lateral movement is still too easy in many networks

Ransomware rarely stays on the first machine it hits. The real damage happens when attackers move laterally, finding file shares, domain controllers, backup servers, and management systems.

This scenario is where many organizations struggle:

Too many users have broad permissions

Internal segmentation is weak (“everything can talk to everything”)

Service accounts have excessive access

Admin credentials are reused across systems

Once an attacker reaches privileged access, they can disable security tools, push ransomware widely, and maximize disruption.

6) Security tooling is often noisy, not helpful

Many companies have a stack of security tools, but they don’t have enough people (or time) to tune them properly. That creates two problems:

Alerts flood the teams, and the teams start ignoring them.

The noise drowns out real warning signs.

Attackers take advantage of that fatigue. They’ll spend days or weeks inside a network, doing quiet reconnaissance, before detonating the ransomware payload.

7) Ransomware is now a “business model,” not just malware

Modern ransomware operations are organized. They use affiliate models, buy access from initial-access brokers, and run negotiations like a customer service team (in the worst possible way). They also use double extortion: encrypt your systems and steal data, then threaten to leak it.

So even if a company can restore from backups, it may still be pressured to pay because of data exposure risk, legal impact, or reputational damage.

This is why ransomware remains a top threat: it’s profitable, scalable, and attackers have refined their playbook.

8) Third-party and supply chain risk keeps expanding

Even if your internal defenses are strong, you rely on vendors: managed service providers, IT contractors, SaaS platforms, payroll systems, customer support tools, marketing platforms, and more.

A compromise in a third party can become a compromise in you—especially if integrations have broad permissions or shared credentials. Many ransomware campaigns now aim for “one breach, many victims” by targeting service providers.

What businesses can do (without pretending there’s a magic fix)

You can’t “solve” ransomware forever, but you can make it much harder to succeed:

Harden identity: MFA everywhere, reduce admin accounts, use conditional access, and stop password reuse.

MFA everywhere, reduce admin accounts, use conditional access, and stop password reuse. Patch what attackers target firs t: VPNs, remote access tools, internet-facing services, and critical servers.

t: VPNs, remote access tools, internet-facing services, and critical servers. Segment the network: limit lateral movement; protect backups and admin tools like crown jewels.

limit lateral movement; protect backups and admin tools like crown jewels. Make backups resilient: offline/immutable copies and, most importantly, regular restore testing.

offline/immutable copies and, most importantly, regular restore testing. Monitor for early signs: unusual logins, mass file access, new admin creation, unexpected remote tools.

unusual logins, mass file access, new admin creation, unexpected remote tools. Practice response: a simple runbook, clear owners, and quick credential rotation procedures.

Final thought

Businesses are still vulnerable to ransomware because the modern environment gives attackers too many paths in and too many places to hide. Ransomware doesn’t require a genius adversary. It requires one overlooked system, one overtrusted account, one untested backup plan, or one exhausted employee who clicked at the wrong moment.

The organizations that improve aren’t the ones that buy the most tools. They’re the ones who get the fundamentals right and rehearse for the day when those fundamentals are tested.