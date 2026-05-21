4 Affordable Small Business Ideas That Don’t Need Much of an Investment

Starting a business is a dream for countless people, and it’s easy to see why. But, one factor that keeps them back is figuring out what kind of company they want to start. There are plenty of small business ideas out there, but that doesn’t mean all of them are worth it.

Some of them stand out noticeably more than others, making them more than worth considering. Four of these could end up being your next business.

Landscaping

You don’t always have to focus on businesses than need a corporate office, storefront, and similar costs. Sometimes, going for something focused on the outside can be better worth it, with a landscaping business being an option. While this can be relatively seasonal, you could end up making quite a bit of money out of it.

You’ll need to invest in landscaping tools, an appropriate work vehicle, and similar areas, but this should pay off quite a bit. With the right approach to customer service and quality satisfaction, there’s no reason why this wouldn’t take off.

Self-Storage Rentals

Self-storage rentals always tend to be relatively popular year-round. This could be a great area to focus on if there’s already some demand near you but there aren’t too many storage units. Filling the demand gap could be more than enough to kickstart your business and make a decent living out of it.

And, there are plenty of storage unit kits for sale for an affordable price. Outside of that, it’s just a matter of having somewhere to install them permanently. You could end up making quite a bit out of these long-term.

Affiliate Marketing

Online businesses have been popular for quite some time, as they’re often some of the more low-cost companies you can start. You wouldn’t have to deal with the likes of renting a shopfront, for example. Affiliate marketing could be an interesting idea here for more than a few reasons.

Outside of being low-cost, it lets you sell products and earn a commission without needing to go through the hassle of designing and creating these products. While you’ll need to be great with marketing, this can be relatively easy to work on.

Photography

If you’d like to focus on more creative business ideas, photography can be one of the more notable options to go for. It doesn’t have too much of a barrier to entry, especially when compared to more than a few other options. First, it’s a matter of getting equipment, and you can start off with relatively affordable options.

Then it’s just a matter of working on your photography skills, creating a strong portfolio, and finding the right niche for you. With the right approach, there’s no reason why you wouldn’t start bringing in clients relatively quickly.

As much as you’ll want to start a business, you’ll need to figure out what kind you want to start first. Thankfully, more than a few small business ideas could be more than worth considering. And, they mightn’t even be too expensive to start off with.