How to Start a Garage Business

There are so many types of business out there involving transportation. And while you may have already considered starting one, have you ever thought about launching your own garage business. This kind of company works directly with the general public, businesses and municipalities, and often involves helping people out in their hour of need. There are a few obvious qualities that you need to make a success of your new business venture including equipment, know-how, and ideally, some knowledge of the sector. As well as this, you also need to have a clear business plan that you follow to achieve the type of success that you are looking for. So, let’s look closer at how you can get started in the world of car repair.

Draft Up a Business Plan

Starting any type of company involves creating a very clear plan of action that you write down, covering everything from the logistics of how you will set up your business to financing and marketing. Make sure that you calculate all expenses carefully including your start-up costs, assets, permits, licenses and insurance. This can all be made much simpler with auto repair franchise opportunities that you can look into.

Consider Financing Carefully

If you are planning to start by running a one-truck operation, financing may not be that much of a problem to begin with. A traditional bank loan is likely to cover the cost of the truck and other related equipment (we will talk more about this in the next section). But if you have a plan which is on a bigger scale, you may need to look closer at the other financing options which are available to you. Be upfront with your lender so that they can fully assess your situation, your needs and the likely cashflow and turnover of your company.

Purchase the Tow Truck and Other Equipment

Obviously, your business will very much centre on your tow truck and know-how, so make sure that you choose wisely when you are deciding on the right one for you. As well as this, you may well need other equipment such as traffic cones and emergency lighting. You will also need a location where you store your truck, supplies, and other towing equipment that you require. Think about leasing storage units to store the vehicles that you recover. Establish your hours of operation and consider how many employees that you are going to need to hire to manage the business successfully.

Complete the Proper Paperwork

Make sure that your towing and recovery business has all the proper insurance provisions to cover events such as worker’s compensation, traffic accidents and property damage. Register your business and apply for business licenses and permits as required. Check out how to apply for the specific towing license that you need to properly run your business. Make sure that you keep clear records of all your paperwork. Of course, this is so much easier these days as everything is digitised.