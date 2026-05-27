Help Improve the Performance of Your Sales Team With These Tips

Your organization depends on each and every one of its teams to ensure its ongoing success. But one team that’s under more pressure than most is your sales team. After all, unless your company keeps winning new business it will quickly be overshadowed by its competitors and its market share will begin to slide. This is a situation you want to avoid at all costs. To ensure your sales team is able to consistently perform at its best, it’s vital to provide the right support.

Too often, sales teams are expected to deliver improved results month-on-month and year-on-year, often without any support to achieve this. In this situation, sales employees are put under immense pressure to perform, often resulting in burnout and an increasingly toxic work environment. When this occurs, no one benefits, least of all your business. So, considering ways to support your sales team, rather than simply setting unrealistic KPIs, is a much more viable long-term solution for success. When you understand how to support your sales team, you’re far more likely to start seeing the results that you crave. Here are some tips on how you can make this happen:

Review Your Tech Stack

To win business in today’s highly competitive market, your sales team needs to be equipped with the right tools. Having the best tech stack to support them instantly makes it easier for your sales team to work more efficiently, saving time and effort along the way.

Having a customer relationship management (CRM) system is a must for managing client interactions, and interactions with potential clients alike. Ensuring that your CRM system is fit for purpose and offers all the capabilities needed to manage client interactions in a way that works best for your business is vital.

A CRM system is an essential tool for businesses, but on its own a CRM system isn’t going to provide high level capabilities that will benefit your sales team. So, in addition, it’s helpful to introduce a go-to-market platform, such as GTM AI, that can transform the way your sales team operates. The right GTM platform will provide your sales team with details of prospects and the insights needed to connect with and convert potential customers with help from automation. This enables your sales team to connect with the right contacts faster and convert them into clients more easily.

Monitor Progress Effectively

Setting arbitrary quarterly goals for your sales team and checking back at the end of each quarter to report on whether they have reached them is not going to benefit your business or your sales personnel. Instead, it’s vital to carefully consider the targets that you set your sales team, taking into account current market conditions and other internal and external pressures that could impact the results. This will measure sales performance in a fairer, more meaningful way and will provide a truer reflection of your team’s results.

Providing useful insights relating to results on a regular basis will help your team to identify when sales performance isn’t as effective as expected more quickly. You can then work with your sales team to identify possible reasons for the results and why they have occurred, rather than simply waiting until the end of the quarter and wasting valuable time to improve them. Monitoring results over shorter periods means you can implement fixes faster and avoid wasting opportunities to improve.

Encourage Collaboration With Other Departments

Sales teams can often be left to operate without support and simply expected to deliver impressive results each quarter. However, isolating your sales team can result in many missed opportunities. Your sales team will work best when there is a level of understanding between each of your departments. So, it’s helpful for your sales manager to sit in on meetings with the marketing team to understand how both departments can work toward a common goal.

Encouraging collaboration between sales and marketing will help to strengthen the relationship between these two departments that share a common goal, to drive sales and acquire new customers. Collaboration between marketing teams and sales teams can help to prevent miscommunication and ensure that leads aren’t ignored. Importantly, collaboration between these departments is also an effective way to ensure that marketing collateral is effectively supporting the customer acquisition process and that valuable data and insights are being shared between the two departments. Introducing service level agreements (SLAs) that specify how each department will share information and support the other can be especially helpful in this situation.

Boost Morale

Sales environments can quickly become overly-competitive and toxic places to work if they’re not managed effectively. This can cause your sales personnel to become disengaged from their work and demotivated. The upshot of this situation is an unhappy workforce and poor sales. When sales representatives are stumbling over each other to make sales, rather than working for the common good of the business, this can lead to further issues.

Fostering a positive culture within your sales team is a highly-effective way to avoid a toxic culture from developing. Rather than encouraging your sales team to be overly competitive and determined to meet personal sales goals, it’s helpful to focus on collaboration between representatives and the achievement of overall sales goals.

Leaving behind a dog-eat-dog culture and implementing a positive culture that recognizes the different strengths your sales team members deliver and rewarding these will help you to get the best from each member of your team.

Final Thoughts

In the past, sales teams were often left alone and expected to meet increasingly ambitious sales targets year after year. Times have changed, and the world is now far more competitive, meaning that fresh approaches to sales success are required to deliver the same levels of success. Equipping your sales team with the best technology is now crucial, and extends beyond simply having a CRM system. Building your tech stack, encouraging cross-collaboration between your sales and marketing teams, and fostering a positive workplace are all essential for your sales team’s ongoing success.