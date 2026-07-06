The Major Casino Groups and the Brands Behind Them

The online casino world looks impossibly crowded. Hundreds of names, a new logo every time you scroll, each one promising to be different. But pull back the curtain and most of them trace to a surprisingly small club of parent groups. A handful of companies own the brands you already know — and a fair few you’ve never heard of.

Knowing who sits at the top is one of the fastest ways to judge a casino. A group’s licence, payout record and reputation come bundled with every brand under its roof, so spotting the parent tells you a lot before you’ve even deposited. Want to check which company is behind a specific casino? MrWager.com profiles the operators behind the brands — the licence, the ownership and the sister sites, all in one place.

Here are the major casino groups shaping the industry in 2026.

Flutter Entertainment

The biggest of them all. Born from the 2016 merger of Paddy Power and Betfair, Flutter is now the world’s largest online betting and gaming operator, with brands including FanDuel, Paddy Power, Betfair, PokerStars and Sky Betting & Gaming. PokerStars joined the stable through the 2020 acquisition of The Stars Group. If a casino or sportsbook feels like a household name, there’s a decent chance Flutter owns it.

Entain

A British heavyweight with deep roots on the high street. Entain runs Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin and PartyPoker, spanning retail betting shops and online casino alike. It also co-owns BetMGM, the major US operator, in a joint venture with MGM Resorts. Strong in the UK and Europe, and a serious player stateside through that partnership.

Evoke

The home of two of the most recognisable names in gaming. Formerly 888 Holdings and rebranded Evoke in May 2024, the group owns William Hill, 888casino, 888sport, 888poker and Mr Green. One thing to watch: in June 2026 the group agreed to a takeover by Bally’s Intralot, a deal expected to complete around the turn of 2027 — so the ownership above may shift in the months ahead.

Betsson Group

A Stockholm-listed group with one of the widest casino portfolios around. Betsson runs more than 20 casino and sportsbook brands, among them Betsson, Betsafe, NordicBet, StarCasino and InkaBet. Every brand sits on the group’s own platform, Techsson, which handles payments, accounts and responsible-gaming tools across the lot. Casino is its bread and butter, and it shows.

LeoVegas Group

The mobile-casino specialist. Founded in Sweden and acquired by MGM Resorts in 2022, LeoVegas built its name on a slick, casino-first mobile experience. The group also runs brands like Expekt and Slot Boss, and powers MGM’s gaming reach outside the US. If you value a polished casino app, this is the group that wrote the playbook.

Kindred Group

A multi-brand operator now backed by serious state-lottery muscle. Kindred owns Unibet, 32Red, Maria Casino and Bingo.com, and was acquired by France’s FDJ in October 2024. Unibet is the flagship — a casino and sportsbook brand recognised across Europe — while 32Red carries a long casino pedigree of its own. Reliable, regulated, and built on a strong reputation.

ComeOn Group

A Nordic-rooted group that’s grown into a broad European portfolio. Founded in 2008, ComeOn Group runs around 15 brands on its own proprietary platform, including ComeOn, Casinostugan, Hajper, Lyllo Casino and Mobilebet. It leans hard into localisation, with brands tuned market by market across regulated European territories and Ontario.

Conclusion

Seven groups, dozens of brands, and a pattern that repeats right across the industry: the casino you’re looking at is rarely a lone operator. It’s one storefront in a much bigger portfolio. Learn the parent groups and their brands, and you’ll read any casino faster — because you’ll already know who’s really behind it, and what reputation rides along with the name.